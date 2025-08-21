Watch | Fight breaks out in Carnival Cruise dining hall over chicken tenders

After roughly 20 guests got into a violent altercation in the early hours of Monday morning, a Carnival Cruise descended into chaos. The ship was returning to Miami from the Bahamas when the startling incident occurred in the dining area at around two in the morning, as per New York Post. Fight breaks out on Carnival Cruise(Instagram/mikeisterra)

Online footage shows passengers kicking, punching, and wrestling each other to the ground as security personnel frantically attempted to break up the fight. There were shoes all over the floor, and at one point, two people were in headlocks while others swung their fists frantically. A couple of women stood up, seemingly in their seats in the dining area, to film the altercation. Meanwhile, some bystanders can be heard yelling for security as the violence was escalating.

Passengers fight over chicken tenders

Content creator Mike Terra filmed the brawl and posted the video on Instagram. He then flips the video to record his reaction, where he says, “Over chicken tenders is crazy.”

He captioned the video saying, “I always hear carnival is ghetto/ratchet. I have been cruising for years, but this is my first time seeing some action on a ship.”

While speaking to the New York Post, Terra said that the real cause of the fight was unclear, but confirmed that the fight erupted when the passengers had queued for food.

Security overwhelmed

According to another report in The Irish Sun, three security guards had rushed to the scene, with one of them calling for backup while the other two tried to pull people apart. The fight lasted several minutes before they could break it off and restore order.

The Irish Sun report added that those involved appeared to be under 30, with many likely in their early 20s.

Not the first time for Carnival Cruise

This, however, is not the first incident in which a Carnival Cruise descended into violence. In April, The Irish Sun added, another cruise saw a major brawl break out as passengers disembarked after a week-long Caribbean trip. The incident resulted in 24 passengers being banned from the cruise line. Last year, another viral fight erupted aboard a Carnival ship after passengers allegedly argued over a slice of pizza.

What is next?

The ship involved in the latest incident, the Carnival Sunshine, left Miami last Thursday, visited the Bahamas, and was on its way back to Florida when the fight happened. Carnival Cruise Line has not released an official statement about the incident; it is unclear what action the passengers will face.

FAQs:

1. What caused the fight on the Carnival Cruise?

The exact cause is unclear, but reports suggest it started in a buffet line and may have been related to chicken tenders.

2. When did the brawl happen?

The fight broke out around 2 AM on Monday, during the ship’s final night before returning to Miami.

3. How many people were involved?

Approximately 20 passengers were seen fighting in the footage.

4. Is this the first fight on a Carnival Cruise?

No. Similar brawls have occurred before, including incidents over pizza and previous altercations that led to passenger bans.