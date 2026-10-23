The new career paths opening up for architecture and engineering students

Ask a final-year architecture or engineering student where they see themselves in five years, and the answer is still often “a design firm” or “a site.” Both remain valid. But the biggest hiring growth is now elsewhere. Roy Aniruddha, Founder and Chairman, TechnoStruct Group

1. Data centres: the fastest-growing building type India’s data centre capacity stood at 1.6 GW in June 2026 and is projected to reach 6 GW by 2029, requiring about $110 billion in investment. The spending is revealing: $18 billion goes to mechanical, electrical and plumbing infrastructure, against $4 billion for the real estate construction itself. The jobs are therefore concentrated in MEP design, power systems, cooling, and commissioning. Mumbai alone holds over half of India’s operational data centre inventory. indias data centre capacity expected to jump to 6 gw by 2029 20260902131252 +2

Roles: data centre MEP engineer, cooling design engineer, commissioning engineer, critical-facilities project manager.

2. Sustainability: from certificate to career IGBC now reports over 20,000 registered projects covering 16.33 billion sq. ft. Each one needs people who can model energy use, specify materials and document compliance. The focus is also shifting from individual green buildings to net zero buildings and resilient infrastructure. constructionworldconstructionworld

Roles: IGBC or LEED accredited professional, energy modeller, embodied-carbon analyst, ESG consultant for developers.

3. BIM and digital delivery India’s public capital expenditure is set to reach ₹12.2 lakh crore in 2026-27, and large projects such as metros, airports and expressways increasingly depend on digital coordination. One verified example is NCRTC’s rapid rail project, which has publicly disclosed its use of BIM. A formal national standard is still missing: BIS has not published a dedicated IS standard on BIM, so firms follow ISO 19650 and client requirements. Graduates who understand these frameworks can fill a real gap. ₹12.2 Lakh Crore CapEx: How Budget 2026 Is Accelerating BIM Adoption in India +2

Roles: BIM coordinator, BIM manager, information manager, 4D/5D planner, digital twin specialist.

4. Other fast-growing areas Prefab and modular construction : design-for-manufacture engineer.

: design-for-manufacture engineer. Facility and asset management : smart-building and operations specialist.

: smart-building and operations specialist. Computational design : parametric and generative design specialist.

: parametric and generative design specialist. Reality capture: drone and laser-scan surveyor for progress monitoring. What students should do this year Learn one BIM platform (Revit or Navisworks) and complete at least one coordinated multi-discipline model.

(Revit or Navisworks) and complete at least one coordinated multi-discipline model. Take one sustainability credential such as IGBC AP or LEED Green Associate.

such as IGBC AP or LEED Green Associate. Pick up one analysis tool , such as EnergyPlus, IES-VE or Python for building data.

, such as EnergyPlus, IES-VE or Python for building data. Intern in a different discipline from your own, so you understand how structure, MEP and architecture constrain each other.

from your own, so you understand how structure, MEP and architecture constrain each other. Attend industry events where project teams discuss real problems. Some, like the IGBC Green Building Congress in Mumbai on 26 to 28 November, are open to students. A caution Not every boom creates permanent local jobs. One analysis note that large data centres may create only about 1,000 permanent jobs per site and consume substantial land, power and water. The strongest careers will go to those who can design and deliver these facilities efficiently, not only operate them. digg

The bottom line The profession is moving from drawing and supervising to modelling, measuring, and integrating. Students who combine sound fundamentals with digital and sustainability skills will find more entry points than any previous generation.

By Roy Aniruddha, Founder and Chairman, TechnoStruct Group