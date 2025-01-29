Step inside Amrita Arora and husband Shakeel Ladak's luxurious beachside cliff-top Goa restaurant. Pics

Amrita Arora and her husband, Shakeel Ladak, recently kickstarted a new venture - a newly opened restaurant perched above the Anjuna beach in Goa - Jolene By The Sea. Yes, the name is inspired by the famous Dolly Parton song. The pictures of the beachside spot were shared on Instagram by Viral Bhayani. Let's take a look inside Amrita's restaurant, which boasts global cuisine, sophisticated interiors and more. Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak pose inside their restaurant in Goa.

A luxury dining destination by the Anjuna Beach

Perched on a cliff-top spot above Anjuna beach, Jolene By The Sea is inspired by Amrita and Shakeel’s travel experiences. Hosted by Amrita and Shakeel, with a menu created by Chef Suvir Saran, veteran restaurateurs Gaurav Batra and Ankit Tayal are the co-founders. The restaurant was conceptualised in the pandemic and offers comfort food with global influence, a laid back tropical vibe, and interiors that will transport you into a relaxed yet sophisticated bohemian dream.

The interiors, designed by Ayushi Malik, include floor-to-ceiling windows that invite ample sunlight, a gorgeous sea-facing outdoor deck filled with intimate gazebos and a casual lounge area, and a magnificent view of the sea. The interiors also include massive chandeliers, high ceilings, mixed wood furniture, sand-coloured curtains and sofas, and plants like palm trees that add life to the space.

Talking about the name of her restaurant, Amrita told Vogue, “It’s one of my favourite songs, and it’s an ode to strong women who are also vulnerable.” She added, “I was copying the raw menu from the phone to a sheet of paper. We had a playlist on in the background and Shakil asked me to give the restaurant a name. As soon as he asked, ‘Jolene’ began to play.”

Meanwhile, Amrita's sister Malaika Arora also opened her new restaurant, Scarlett House, which she started with her son Arhaan Khan. According to Architectural Digest (AD), the eatery lies inside a quaint 90-year-old Indo-Portuguese bungalow in Bandra.