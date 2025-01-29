Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Step inside Amrita Arora and husband Shakeel Ladak's luxurious beachside cliff-top Goa restaurant. Pics

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 29, 2025 11:23 AM IST

Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak's latest restaurant in Goa, Jolene By The Sea, is named after Dolly Parton's famous song and boasts of stunning interiors.

Amrita Arora and her husband, Shakeel Ladak, recently kickstarted a new venture - a newly opened restaurant perched above the Anjuna beach in Goa - Jolene By The Sea. Yes, the name is inspired by the famous Dolly Parton song. The pictures of the beachside spot were shared on Instagram by Viral Bhayani. Let's take a look inside Amrita's restaurant, which boasts global cuisine, sophisticated interiors and more.

Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak pose inside their restaurant in Goa.
Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak pose inside their restaurant in Goa.

Also Read | Step inside Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan’s sprawling mansion in Khandala with stunning view: It is breathtaking and dreamy

A luxury dining destination by the Anjuna Beach

Perched on a cliff-top spot above Anjuna beach, Jolene By The Sea is inspired by Amrita and Shakeel’s travel experiences. Hosted by Amrita and Shakeel, with a menu created by Chef Suvir Saran, veteran restaurateurs Gaurav Batra and Ankit Tayal are the co-founders. The restaurant was conceptualised in the pandemic and offers comfort food with global influence, a laid back tropical vibe, and interiors that will transport you into a relaxed yet sophisticated bohemian dream.

The interiors, designed by Ayushi Malik, include floor-to-ceiling windows that invite ample sunlight, a gorgeous sea-facing outdoor deck filled with intimate gazebos and a casual lounge area, and a magnificent view of the sea. The interiors also include massive chandeliers, high ceilings, mixed wood furniture, sand-coloured curtains and sofas, and plants like palm trees that add life to the space.

Talking about the name of her restaurant, Amrita told Vogue, “It’s one of my favourite songs, and it’s an ode to strong women who are also vulnerable.” She added, “I was copying the raw menu from the phone to a sheet of paper. We had a playlist on in the background and Shakil asked me to give the restaurant a name. As soon as he asked, ‘Jolene’ began to play.”

Meanwhile, Amrita's sister Malaika Arora also opened her new restaurant, Scarlett House, which she started with her son Arhaan Khan. According to Architectural Digest (AD), the eatery lies inside a quaint 90-year-old Indo-Portuguese bungalow in Bandra. Learn more about it here.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On