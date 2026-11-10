Step inside Amyra Dastur’s beautiful home: Vintage Parsi heritage, endless corridors, high ceilings, a movie poster wall and four cats

Actor Amyra Dastur does not live in a house decorated to look old. She lives in a house that is old. On November 9, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan shared a house tour video featuring Amyra on YouTube. And it is not your typical celebrity home tour. Also read | Step inside Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's regal Mumbai home where they live with their adorable son Fatehsinh Khan

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No stark-white minimalism. No 'everything is from one store' energy. This is a real, lived-in, inherited Parsi family home — with high ceilings, endless corridors, 100-year-old heirlooms, a Marvel poster wall she DIY’d herself, and cats running the place.

Amyra did not buy the vintage vibe, she inherited it

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This Mumbai home originally belonged to Amyra’s great-grandfather. It’s been passed down through generations of her Parsi family. Amyra kept the high ceilings, the long passages, and the old-building character on purpose. The whole place feels nostalgic, personal, and a little chaotic in the best way.

One of the first things you see is the dining and living area. The star is the poster wall Amyra made herself, over six months during the Covid-19 lockdown. It’s heavy on Marvel superheroes. The second thing you notice: the cats. During the house tour, Amyra also introduced Farah to her four cats. Also read₹48 crore with priceless MF Husain paintings. Watch"> | Step inside Madhuri Dixit's dazzling sea-facing Mumbai home worth ₹48 crore with priceless MF Husain paintings. Watch

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There’s a cabinet full of family treasures

{{^usCountry}} Next to the wooden dining table is a large vintage glass cabinet, about 50 to 60 years old, filled with stuff that belonged to her family. We’re talking cool glasses, some with the initials engraved on them, and other Parsi pieces. Some items are 80 to 100 years old and have to be handled super carefully. There is also a nook with her favourite family photos: her parents on their wedding, her grandmother, and photos of Amyra. Also on display are Amyra's awards, her grandfather’s vintage typewriter, and a vintage-looking clock. Her bedroom has no cupboards {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Next to the wooden dining table is a large vintage glass cabinet, about 50 to 60 years old, filled with stuff that belonged to her family. We’re talking cool glasses, some with the initials engraved on them, and other Parsi pieces. Some items are 80 to 100 years old and have to be handled super carefully. There is also a nook with her favourite family photos: her parents on their wedding, her grandmother, and photos of Amyra. Also on display are Amyra's awards, her grandfather’s vintage typewriter, and a vintage-looking clock. Her bedroom has no cupboards {{/usCountry}}

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Her bedroom is where Amyra spends the most time. It feels open and airy because there are no cupboards. One wall is a super personal display of designer bags and souvenirs. The room leads to her walk-in wardrobe, which is literally her 13-year-old self’s dream. It’s a chaotic-but-organised mess of carefully sectioned clothing: everyday tops, dresses, skirts, long-sleeve tops, pants, jeans, bottoms and lots of shoes.