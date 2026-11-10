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Step inside Amyra Dastur’s beautiful home: Vintage Parsi heritage, endless corridors, high ceilings, a movie poster wall and four cats

Published on: Nov 10, 2026, 11:42:59 IST
By Sanya Panwar
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Passed down through generations, Amyra Dastur’s Mumbai home holds vintage glassware, family photographs, and features a cool poster wall. (YouTube/ Farah Khan)
Passed down through generations, Amyra Dastur’s Mumbai home holds vintage glassware, family photographs, and features a cool poster wall. (YouTube/ Farah Khan)
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Family history. Heirlooms. Posters. Awards. Cats. A wardrobe that would make 13-year-old you scream. Take a virtual tour of Amyra Dastur’s cosy Mumbai home.

Actor Amyra Dastur does not live in a house decorated to look old. She lives in a house that is old. On November 9, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan shared a house tour video featuring Amyra on YouTube. And it is not your typical celebrity home tour. Also read | Step inside Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's regal Mumbai home where they live with their adorable son Fatehsinh Khan

No stark-white minimalism. No 'everything is from one store' energy. This is a real, lived-in, inherited Parsi family home — with high ceilings, endless corridors, 100-year-old heirlooms, a Marvel poster wall she DIY’d herself, and cats running the place.

Amyra did not buy the vintage vibe, she inherited it

This Mumbai home originally belonged to Amyra’s great-grandfather. It’s been passed down through generations of her Parsi family. Amyra kept the high ceilings, the long passages, and the old-building character on purpose. The whole place feels nostalgic, personal, and a little chaotic in the best way.

One of the first things you see is the dining and living area. The star is the poster wall Amyra made herself, over six months during the Covid-19 lockdown. It’s heavy on Marvel superheroes. The second thing you notice: the cats. During the house tour, Amyra also introduced Farah to her four cats. Also read₹48 crore with priceless MF Husain paintings. Watch"> | Step inside Madhuri Dixit's dazzling sea-facing Mumbai home worth 48 crore with priceless MF Husain paintings. Watch

There’s a cabinet full of family treasures

Her bedroom is where Amyra spends the most time. It feels open and airy because there are no cupboards. One wall is a super personal display of designer bags and souvenirs. The room leads to her walk-in wardrobe, which is literally her 13-year-old self’s dream. It’s a chaotic-but-organised mess of carefully sectioned clothing: everyday tops, dresses, skirts, long-sleeve tops, pants, jeans, bottoms and lots of shoes.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanya Panwar

With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.

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Explore the latest Lifestyle News on health, fashion, travel, relationships, food and festivals. Find useful tips, expert advice, trends and inspiring stories for everyday living.
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