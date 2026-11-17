Indian businesswoman, artist, and daughter of billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya Birla does not need an introduction. In a home tour video featured on November 16, 2026, Ananya Birla invited Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, to her Mumbai Mansion. Let’s take a closer look at the house.

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Inside Ananya Birla’s mansion

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Ananya’s mansion delights with grand, palace-inspired luxury architecture, combining European classical influences, ornate detailing, expansive interiors and a distinctly opulent aesthetic. The house makes a statement through its imposing exterior, elaborate stonework, high ceilings, statement chandeliers, rich wooden finishes, and carefully curated interiors. The mansion features a sprawling, multi-storey structure with a beautiful ivory and cream-toned facade. Its architectural language draws heavily from classical European and neoclassical design, with elaborate ornamental elements lending it a regal appearance.

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{{^usCountry}} Birla’s house also features a beautifully maintained landscaped garden. Dense tropical greenery, manicured shrubs, and mature trees frame the building, creating a lush green border around the ivory facade. Inside the living room {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Birla’s house also features a beautifully maintained landscaped garden. Dense tropical greenery, manicured shrubs, and mature trees frame the building, creating a lush green border around the ivory facade. Inside the living room {{/usCountry}}

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The ground-floor entrance welcomes with a massive lord Ganesha’s idol and a huge chandelier. The entrance descends into an expansive formal lobby or reception space, designed around symmetry, scale, and statement furnishings. The high-ceiling, towering marble-clad columns and an elaborate crystal chandelier make the space look like a movie set.

Inside the lobby

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The lobby draws inspiration from traditional European and classical luxury interiors, with rich wooden furniture, elaborate decorative objects, layered lighting, and richly patterned flooring. The room features substantial dark wooden furniture with elaborate carvings and traditional silhouettes.

Into the kitchen

Ananya's kitchen has a contemporary aesthetic, combining rich dark wood, vibrant lime-green cabinetry, polished stone surfaces and stainless-steel appliances. The bright lime-green cabinetry adds a freshness to the space, and the large island serves as both a preparation area and a functional cooking station, with a gas hob integrated into its countertop.

The Garden area

The entire mansion is surrounded by greenery and manicured gardens. One of the most distinctive things about the garden was the Victorian-style garden gazebos, with intricate metalwork, decorative arches, and a distinctive turquoise-green finish. It serves as a perfect space for family gatherings and get-togethers.

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About Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla is an Indian businesswoman and artist. She is the daughter of multi billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla. She is a sixth-generation scion of the Birla family. She did her schooling at the American School of Bombay and later studied economics and management at the University of Oxford.

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