KBC 17: Kumar Mangalam Birla leaves Big B shocked as he reveals dad’s condition before letting him join family business

Indian billionaire businessman and Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, is all set to feature on Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 today, December 29. The new promo shows the business tycoon sharing his journey and revealing how his father, Aditya Vikram Birla, laid down a strict condition for him, to start from the bottom before joining the family business. Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals his father's condition before letting him join the family business.

The promo opens with Big B saying, “We have learnt one thing from your father, that one must start from the bottom. But the kind of environment and family you were born into, it seems very impossible that you were asked to start from the bottom. Can you tell us more about this?”

To this, the businessman said in Hindi, “Maine socha tha Amit ji ki graduation ke baad main papa ke office jaaunga aur kaam shuru karunga. Papa ne kaha ki aisa nahi ho sakta hai, tumko CA karna padega. Ab CA bahut mushkil cheez hai. At that time I could see all my aspirations and ambitions flying out of the window. Toh main kehta raha, main MBA karunga, main CA nahi karunga (I had thought that after graduation I would go to my father’s office and start working. Papa said that wouldn’t be possible; I would have to become a CA. Now, CA is a very difficult thing. So I kept saying, I will do an MBA, I won’t do CA).”

He added, “Papa ne kaha ki tum CA nahi bante ho toh iss office main tumhare liye koi kaam nahi hai. Toh main dadaji ke pass gaya, aur thoda ro raha tha main ki aap mujhe bachayiye. Dadaji ne kaha ki ismein main tumhari madad nahi kar sakta, tum karlo. Maine mummy se poocha, unhone kaha ki karna toh padega hi tumhe yaa toh ro dhoke karo yaa haste haste karo (Papa said that if I didn’t become a CA, there would be no work for me in this office. So I went to my grandfather and was crying a bit, asking him to save me. Dadaji said that he couldn’t help me in this and that I would have to do it. I asked my mother, and she said that I would have to do it anyway, either do it crying or do it smiling).”

About Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

This season featured several celebrities, including Javed Akhtar, Diljit Dosanjh, Farhan Akhtar, Rishab Shetty, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Manoj Bajpayee and Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday, who took the hot seat and shared fun anecdotes and memorable moments with Amitabh Bachchan.

The finale episode of the season will air today, December 29, at 9 pm on Sony TV and Sony LIV.