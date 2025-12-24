Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh Bachchan grills grandson Agastya Nanda over who he likes most, ‘nana or nani’

Actor Agastya Nanda is set to make a special appearance with his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan on an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 to promote his film Ikkis. And the episode promises to be a full-fledged family affair, with Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan joining them. Amitabh Bachchan is looking forward to grandson Agastya Nanda's Ikkis.

Adding to the fun, Amitabh is seen putting his grandson on the spot, playfully quizzing him about who his favourite grandparent is – his nana Amitabh Bachchan or his nani Jaya Bachchan.

Amitabh grills Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda, along with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, and his co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia, will soon appear in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The makers released a promo of the episode on Instagram on Tuesday night, offering a glimpse into the Bachchan family reunion on the KBC stage. The clip reveals that Agastya’s mother, Shweta Bachchan, and sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, will be joining as guests.

In the promo, Agastya finds himself in the hot seat when an audience member throws a tricky question his way, catching the actor off guard. “Mera sawal Agastya se hai… Apka favourite kaun hai nana ya nani (My question is for Agastya… Who is your favourite: nana or nani?,” she is seen asking.

To this, Agastya is seen laughing and responding, “Mushkil hai bahut yeh… Nahi-nahi next question (this is really tough. Next question please.”

At this moment, his grandfather Amitabh is seen intervening and saying, “Nahi, nahi bolne dijiye… Hum janna chahthe hain (Let him speak. I want to know the answer to this).” As Agastya grapples with the moment, Shweta is seen laughing it off from the audience, while Jaideep can’t resist poking fun at the young actor.

“Agar vanity mein pitna hai toh nani ka naam lelo… Aur ghar jaake pitna hai toh nanu ka naam lelo (If you want to get beaten up in the vanity van, take nani’s name… and if you want to get beaten up at home, take nanu’s name),” Jaideep jokes.

Amitabh recently took to his blog to share a heartfelt note about Agastya's performance, recalling the time he held him in his arms as a newborn baby.

“As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS .. the time when his Mother, Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains .. his birth .. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue .. to the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard .. to his growth .. to the final personal decision of his to be an actor,” Amitabh wrote.

About Ikkis

Ikkis tells the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who displayed extraordinary courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, with Dharmendra playing his father, marking the legendary actor’s final on-screen appearance after his demise. Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at his residence in Mumbai.

The film’s release has been postponed from December 25 to January 1, 2026.