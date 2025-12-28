Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan share fun posts as they praise Mumbai Police for this reason

As the Mumbai Police completed 10 years of its presence on social media, several Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar praised them for their service. The Mumbai Police has time and again shared innovative and fun social media campaigns related to Bollywood stars, their films and dialogues. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar talked about the Mumbai Police.

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan share special message for Mumbai Police

In 2017, the Mumbai Police had shared a campaign which involved a scene from Amitabh's film Deewar. Reacting to it now, Amitabh tweeted, "T 5609(i) - Aaj khush toh bahut honge hum!@MumbaiPolice & @CPMumbaiPolice have completed 10 glorious years on social media, forever looking out for Mumbaikars Online!"

"Sadrakshanaya Khalanigrahanaya, which means 'To Protect the Good and to Restrain the Evil' in Sanskrit, emphasising their commitment to safeguarding citizens and curbing wrongdoing. #MPsPuntastic10 #10YearsOfDigitalConnection #MumbaiPolice4All," concluded his tweet.

Shah Rukh Khan responded to a tweet about his film Darr, which the Mumbai Police released in 2017. Reacting to it, the actor tweeted, "70 minute nahi, poori zindagi ka sawaal hai! And Mumbai Police has committed their lives to prioritise our safety! Thank you @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for your selfless duty & congratulations on the remarkable 10 years on social media! #MumbaiPolice4All #MPsPuntastic10."

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar also post tweets

Akshay Kumar reacted to a 2018 tweet of Mumbai Police in which they did a campaign, giving a nod to his film franchise Hera Pheri. The actor wrote, "Chilla Chilla ke iss scheme se kaise bachein, yeh toh batana padega na?? Hats off to you @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for always having our back. We owe our safety to you. Thanks for being so awesome! #MumbaiPolice4All."

Salman Khan tweeted, "Swagat nahi karogay, sabse creatively impactful account ka? Thank you, @mumbaipolice, for educating citizens on cyber safety and digital discipline. Cheers to 10 years of trust, tech, and tireless service. #MPsPuntastic10#MumbaiPolice4All."

About Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Akshay's films

Salman will be next seen in Battle of Galwan, which will release in theatres on April 17, 2026. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh. Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. It also starred Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. The 2024 Tamil-language action drama marked Amitabh's Tamil debut. He is yet to announce his next project. Fans will see Akshay with Saif Ali Khan in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan. He will also feature in Bhooth Bangla.