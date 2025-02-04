Step inside Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja’s spacious Vastu-compliant home with ‘English style’ decor, Italian furniture

In a new interview with Mashable India, Sunita gave a tour of her dazzling home, which she shares with Govinda and their two children – Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja.

Here's a virtual tour:

'Every corner in the house' is as per rules of Vastu

Govinda and Sunita have gone beyond merely decorating rooms, they have followed the ancient Indian system of Vastu Shastra to the T. As she spoke about the living room, Sunita highlighted how Vastu requirements can often be at odds with the structural realities of modern homes, but she and her family came up with creative solutions to decorate 'every corner in the house' as per the rules of Vastu Shastra. The balcony with Tulsi plants and corner with Sai Baba idol are all part of their Vastu-compliant layout, she added.

Sunita on creating a warm, inviting space

Sunita said the living room was conceptualised to be minimal, giving more importance to the spaces than individual elements. She added that there were so many elements involved in decorating their living room (enough seating for parties and family discussions to a dedicated space for PlayStation), as it's a room that her family spends a lot of time in, so they wanted to get it right.

India-meets-Europe

Starting with the bones of the living room – there are the cream walls and brown flooring, which set the tone of the space. Three elements — paneled walls, wooden flooring and lots of statement light fittings — sum up the design palette of this celebrity home.

The living room's elegant yet comfortable vibe is completed with furniture and artworks collected by Sunita and her family from around the world, including a Versace candle adoring a side table. The Italian sofas in green and brown are perfect for lounging, and are all imported, while the light fixtures, like vintage-style hanging lamps add to the space's 'English style' vibe, Sunita said. There is also a beautiful and functional wooden bar with shelves that complement the space's cream, brown and green theme.