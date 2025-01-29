Exclusive| Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja: Mujhe koi troll kare ya mujh par comment kare, doesn't affect me

While she is no filter and doesn’t hesitate to call a spade a spade, Sunita Ahuja, well known as actor Govinda’s wife, is now to changing gears in her life. Sunita Ahuja

In a special shoot with us, Sunita, who is working on herself and wants to be known for her individuality, explains why now, “I feel every woman should be independent. They shouldn’t be dependent on their husbands or fathers. While growing up, I always knew I wanted to get married and settle down. I did. I took care of my family, my husband and kids as I didn’t want them to grow up with maids. But now they have grown up and have a life of their own. I was managing Govinda’s work but he, too, has stopped working since two years, so now I want to do something for myself and carve a career path. I feel alone so I want to be busy. Judging a comedy show on TV is something I am looking at. Shakal toh achi hai ! Tina is working on a podcast with me and there are few other ideas we are working on.”

Earlier, she admits she never felt the need to work as she was busy taking care of the house and kids. “Bachchon ko paalne mein saara samay nikal gaya. Main chahti thi ke unko achche sanskar doon, values sikhaoon par ab Tina aur Yash apne kaam mein busy hain aur Govinda apne mein rehte haintoh mere pass bahut samay hai. Ab lagta hai I should work on myself. I should work and earn some money,” she says.

Had she made a different choice, life might have turned out unlike today for her Sunita says. “I was offered a role in Tan-Badan (1986), which was offered to Govinda. It was my Jijaji’s but I didn’t want to work so hard back then so Khushboo got it. I would see my mom, managing family life, house, kids and my focus was to get married and be a housewife. I never felt the need to be career-oriented which is changed now. One can start working in their 50s too.”

Being a star wife wasn’t all fun and games for Sunita, though that has been a huge part of her life. Talking about her experiences, she shares, “Dil par patthar rakhna padta hai kyunki kabhi yahan link up, kabhi wahan. But often he would be working non-stop so time hi nahi tha affair karne ka. Ab woh (Govinda) kaam nahi kar raha hai, toh mujhe insecurity hai kahi affair na kar le. 60 ke baad log sathiya jaate hain!”

Often Govinda and his family is in the news for various reasons - including recent bullet injury, the discord with nephew Krushna Abhishek, or statements made in the media interviews. Sunita doesn’t “care a damn” about the attention her family gets often for unwelcome reasons.

“Mujhe koi troll kare ya mujh par comment kare, doesn’t affect me. Social media or others who talk nonsense have a lot of free time to do bakwas. I will not change myself or my nature due to people’s reactions . Main jo hoon, main hoon. Pasand hai toh baat karo mujhe se, nahi pasand hai toh get out! My nature is not to sulk or be sad. And often see it the other way, trollers keep me in the news!” she says with a laugh.

Recalling the time with Govinda misfired his revolver and hurt his foot, she says, “I was in Mumbai and at early morning, my driver calls me saying, ‘Sahab ko goli lag gayi’. I said ‘lagi ya kisini maar di?’ That’s when he said, ‘revolver rakh rahe the, gir gaya’. Then Govinda spoke to me saying goli lag gaya. I told him, ‘Tumne kahi khud toh nahi maar diya’. He said, ‘Abhi bhi Mazak soojha raha hai’ That’s when I told him not to panic and calm down. I feared he might get a heart attack. I called Tina, who was at home, and told her not to panic and take him to the hospital. I never panic in any situation.”

She attributes her confidence to being tomboyish growing up and being bindaas later in life. She feels women need to be stronger mentally in life and work on being independent. “My advice to women is don’t dependent on anyone- especially husbands. Don’t trust men too much girgit hote hain ye log. Tina ko bhi yeh advice diya hai. Don’t depend on kids either. Once kids are grown up and you have done your bit for them and they have their lives, apni zindagi jeeyo. After a certain age, every woman should take time out for herself, for her interest, for her well being. Take solo trips, maybe start small with one or two day break from chula-chauka-ghar, and expereince life. I tell women who meet me at airports and at events, that 40 ke baad, khaas karke, apne liye samay nikalo. Pati, bachche, ghar, sab ko samay de diya, ab khud ke liye jeeyo. Travel karo, kuch career /job karo- chota ya bada, apni khushi ke liye kuch karo. Yoga -workout karo, trek par jao, mandir jao, books padho, movie dekho, ghoomo, doston se milo, koi class join karo, kuch kaam karo- bahut kuch hai karne ko, explore karo.”