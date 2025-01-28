Exclusive| Sunita Ahuja reveals Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah have not apologised to her yet: How can I….

Krushna Abhishek is Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's nephew

The long-standing feud between Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek has often made headlines. The actor-couple Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah had a discord with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja.

While it seems, the problems have been resolved and the feud has finally come to an end as Govinda and Krushna met recently. They came together for The Kapil Sharma Show, marking a new chapter in their relationship. And Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah expressed her joy over the reconciliation, calling it the "best birthday gift" ever.

Talking exclusively to us, Sunita Ahuja addresses the discord with Krushna Abhishek which often keeps Govinda and family in the news. Ask her if she has forgiven him and she takes a deep sigh and replies, "Mera Krushna se kuch bhi (naarazgi) nahi hai. Maine abhi tak usse baat nahi ki hai. Jab Govinda ko goli lagi thi, woh ghar aaya tha par main 9.30 pm so jaati hoon aur woh raat ko 10 baje aaya. Toh hum nahi mile."

She adds that she has a soft corner for Krushna due to their association of many years and that he is family. "I have brought him up since his childhood so how long will one stay angry. But I haven't met him yet. And as for forgiveness, galti usne nahi kiya tha. And dono (Krushna and Kashmera) ne apologise nahi kiya, so how can I forgive? Krushna apologised to Govinda on Kapil's (Sharma) show but not to me. Kashmera came the first day to visit Govinda in the hospital but once I came, I didn't see her around so we never met," says Sunita.

The roots of the conflict between Krushna and his uncle Govinda can be traced back to Govinda expressing his displeasure with Krushna for making jokes about his on-screen roles. The rift deepened when Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, also distanced herself from Krushna and his family. Over the years, their public disagreements have made headlines, with Krushna accusing Govinda of not visiting his children in the hospital, and Govinda retaliating by labelling his nephew a liar.

On her birthday, December 2, Kashmera Shah took to her Instagram to express her views. She shared that she is happy about the reconciliation while sharing a video clip from the show where Krushna Abhishek is seen dancing with Govinda on stage. At the end of the video, Krushna is seen touching Govinda’s feet to seek his blessings, following which they hug it out.

Sharing the video, Kashmera wrote, “Best birthday gift you gave me @krushna30 @netflix @netflix_in @kapilsharma @govinda_herono1. Biggest wish has been granted. No complains. Love you both and love my family @artisingh5 @dipakchauhan09."

Putting the past behind them, Krushna Abhishek and Govinda made an appearance together on the latest episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the episode, Krushna Abhishek took Govinda along with him on stage to dance. The two of them shook a leg to the actor's hit song Filmon Ke Saare Hero, which was followed by loud cheers from the audience. Krushna gave Govinda a warm hug and gave him the ‘Mama number 1’ title. To which, Govinda jokingly asked if he is buttering him up by calling him number 1.