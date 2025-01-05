Govinda’s wife Sunita calls out nepotism in Bollywood: ‘Aap log ek hi group mein kaam karte ho’

Sunita Ahuja speaks out against nepotism

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Govinda’s wife Sunita spoke about her daughter Tina Ahuja. She highlighted the struggles faced by her daughter, who is eager to work in the industry but is being overlooked.

Sunita said, “Agar uske liye achha kaam aata hai, toh wo kyu nahi karegi? Aap log mauka toh do kaam karne ka. Nepotism band karo na. Doosre logon ko bhi kaam karne ka mauka to do. Aap ek hi group mein sabko…wohi group mein kaam hota hai. Baahar bhi toh dekho, log aur bhi baithe hain. Abhi bhi she is open to work. Kaam milega, woh karegi, usko shauk bhi hai bohot kaam karne ka. (If she gets a good opportunity, then why wouldn’t she do it? Give her the opportunity to work. Stop nepotism. Give other people a chance to work too. Only a select group of star kids get work. Look outside, there are others too. Tina is open to work. If she gets work, she will do it. She is also very fond of working)”.

Sunita feels people who are a part of ‘groups’ can thrive in Bollywood, and people who are not part of the circuit will be ignored. She stressed the importance of a level playing field, emphasising that numerous talented individuals beyond the privileged circles are eagerly awaiting opportunities to showcase their skills and make a mark in the industry.

In the interview, Sunita also stressed the need for a more inclusive approach where everyone can get a fair chance. “Abhi ek hi actor ko aap kitni baar dekhoge." (How many times will you see the same actor?)," she wondered.

More about Sunita and Tina

Sunita got married to Govinda on March 11, 1987. Sunita is Govinda's uncle Anand Singh's sister-in-law. Anand was an assistant to director Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Govinda and Sunita shared two kids together: a daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan. Tina's Hindi film debut was Second Hand Husband (2015). She has also been featured in music videos such as Milo Na Tum (2019) and Driving Me Crazy (2020).