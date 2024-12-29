Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja tells women 'have ghee and not diet so much' to stop period pain; but does it really work

When periods arrive, they sometimes bring along a host of seriously unpleasant side effects, such as nausea, headaches, backaches, and those dreaded menstrual cramps. For some women, cramps are a mild inconvenience, but others find themselves curled up in bed, clutching a heating pad and popping painkillers to no avail. Actor Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja’s daughter Tina Ahuja belongs to the first category of women. Also read | Reddit blasts Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja for saying period pain is 'not real’ Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja said ghee could be beneficial for women, who suffer from period pain.

What did she say about period pain

While many women experience menstrual cramps that are severe enough to affect their ability to function and go about daily activities, in an interview with Hautterfly, Tina said, “I have stayed most of the time in Chandigarh, and I have heard only these girls from Bombay speak about cramps. Half of the problem comes from setting up these circles who are talking about the problem, and sometimes the ones who don’t get cramps also start to feel it psychologically. So many women in Punjab and other small cities don’t even realise when they undergo menopause.”

Tina's solution to menstrual cramps

Cramps are pretty much accepted as part of the menstrual cycle, but according to Tina, having ghee and not dieting can put a stop to it. She said, “Maybe my body is a little desi. I have never had any back pains. Everything is perfect, 28 days cycle. But, here I see girls always talking about... You eat your ghee, stop dieting so much; you have a good night's sleep, and everything becomes normal. You have a good diet. Most of the girls diet so much looking at Instagram, listening to it, that problems which don't even exist happen.”

What doctor says about ghee's link to periods

Certain women are more likely to experience menstrual cramps than others. But can having ghee help? In a recent interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Indrani Salunkhe, gynaecologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central had said there is no direct connection between consuming ghee and period pain. However, ghee has significant benefits for the reproductive organs, according to Dr Indrani Salunkhe.

She listed them:

⦿ Ghee is rich in Omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids which helps reduce fat mass.

⦿ It relieves constipation which can act as a precipitating factor in period cramps.

⦿ Ghee improves metabolism and restores hormonal balance which may indirectly help in reducing period cramps.

⦿ It is rich in Vitamin A, D, E and K, which support female hormone production.

Can dieting affect periods?

Can weight loss impact your menstrual cycle? According to Cleveland Clinic, the short answer is: yes. Weight loss due to a restrictive diet, over-exercise — or a combination of the two — can absolutely cause you to lose your period, said a 2023 piece by the US-based academic medical center.

Endocrinologist Vinni Makin had said in the piece, “When we are talking about weight loss, if a person is trying to lose weight even though they are at a healthy weight already — maybe because of a body dysmorphic disorder — this can impact the menstrual cycle by making the periods irregular or by stopping the menstrual cycle altogether.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.