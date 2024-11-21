'Pookie Baba' Anniruddhacharya says hot water with ghee helps in regularising periods. Here's what doctors say

A video of ‘Pookie Baba’ Anniruddhacharya has been trending on social media where he can be seen talking about a hack that helps regularise periods. In the video, he addressed the issue of irregular periods faced by women and said that having hot water with desi ghee in the morning can help. He further added that having it will not just regularise periods, but also help with period pain. Period pain is often caused by blood clots; having desi ghee with hot water can address it effectively. Also read | Is ghee better than olive oil? Here’s how to use them in Indian cooking Pookie Baba addressed the issue of irregular periods faced by women and said that having hot water with desi ghee in the morning can help. (Pinterest)

The information shared by the Insta-famous baba was received with mixed reviews by the netizens on Instagram. A user commented, “I'm a doctor. According to me, don't try this advice, Giving wrong advice, Bhagwan ki nam per logo ko kamse se kam bewakuf too mat banao. Doctor mat bano, baba ho baba hi raho (Don't fool people in the name of god. You are a baba, act like one).” Another user claimed that she has tried it and it actually works - “Maine yah try Kiya Hai sach mein kam karta hai (I tried it and it really works).”

But how helpful is it really? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Indrani Salunkhe, Gynaecologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central slammed the information and said, “There is no direct connection between consuming ghee in warm water before periods.” Also read | Ayurveda tips: A teaspoon of ghee on empty stomach offers many health benefits

The many benefits of ghee we should know about:

However, ghee has significant benefits for the reproductive organs. Dr Indrani Salunkhe noted them:

Ghee is rich in short chain and medium chain fatty acids which helps reduce insulin resistance and in turn is useful in pts with PCOD.

It is rich in Omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids which helps reduce fat mass.

It relieves constipation which can act as a precipitating factor in period cramps.

Ghee improves metabolism and restores hormonal balance which may indirectly help in reducing period cramps.

It is rich in Vit A, D, E and K which support female hormone production.

Why you must have ghee with warm water in the morning

Consuming ghee with warm water in the morning has many benefits. In an earlier interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Dimple Jangda, Ayurvedic Coach and gut specialist, advised, “Those with vata imbalance will experience symptoms like dry rough skin, dry rough frizzy hair, dry colon which leads to constipation, incomplete evacuation of waste and digestive health issues. Vata prakriti folks or those experiencing these symptoms can consume 200ml warm water with 1 tsp ghee (clarified butter) on an empty stomach.” Also read | Drink ghee with warm water on empty stomach for weight loss, easing constipation

