Is ghee better than olive oil? Here’s how to use them in Indian cooking

Ghee has been used for centuries in traditional Indian cooking, but recently, it has caught the attention of health and wellness enthusiasts around the world. In a recent video on his Instagram page, fitness coach Priyank Mehta explained if and how ghee is better than olive oil when it comes to cooking. He also listed all the possible benefits of adding ghee and olive oil to your diet. Also read | Shalini Passi has ghee shot first thing in the morning, reveals her diet secrets Consuming ghee enhances digestion⁣ and supports immune system⁣. (Freepik)

'Ghee and olive oil serve different purposes in cooking'

In his post about the 'complete comparison' of ghee and olive oil, he wrote, "Choose Ghee for⁣ high-heat cooking (stir-fries, sautés)⁣, ⁠Indian and Ayurvedic recipes, digestive support⁣ and skin and hair care⁣... Choose olive oil for low-heat cooking (roasting, grilling)⁣, salad dressings and marinades⁣, Mediterranean-inspired dishes⁣ and heart health support!⁣"

He added, “In summary, ghee and olive oil serve different purposes in cooking and health. Ghee excels in high-heat cooking and offers unique nutritional benefits, while olive oil is ideal for low-heat cooking and provides antioxidant-rich benefits.⁣”

Ghee vs olive oil

Priyank Mehta also listed the qualities and benefits of ghee and olive oil:

More about ghee:⁣

1.⁠ ⁠Clarified butter from cow’s milk⁣

2.⁠ ⁠High smoke point (485°F/252°C)⁣

3.⁠ ⁠Nutrient-rich: fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K), conjugated linoleic acid (CLA)⁣

4.⁠ ⁠Lactose and casein-free⁣

5.⁠ ⁠Traditional Ayurvedic medicine and Indian cuisine⁣

Benefits of ghee:

1.⁠ ⁠Enhances digestion⁣

2.⁠ ⁠Supports immune system⁣

3.⁠ ⁠Rich in antioxidants⁣

4.⁠ ⁠May improve heart health⁣

5.⁠ ⁠Promotes skin and hair health⁣

More about olive oil:

1.⁠ ⁠Extracted from olives⁣

2.⁠ ⁠Low smoke point (320°F/160°C)⁣

3.⁠ ⁠Rich in monounsaturated fats (MUFAs)⁣

4.⁠ ⁠High in antioxidants (polyphenols)⁣

5.⁠ ⁠Mediterranean diet staple⁣

Benefits of olive oil:

1.⁠ ⁠Heart health support⁣

2.⁠ ⁠Anti-inflammatory properties⁣

3.⁠ ⁠May reduce cancer risk⁣

4.⁠ ⁠Supports brain health⁣

5.⁠ ⁠Promotes healthy weight⁣

Olive oil used in Mediterranean dishes like Hummus has benefits for your health. (Pexels)

How to choose right cooking oils for healthier meals

In an interview in July 2024 with HT Life & Style, Neelanjana Singh, dietician and wellness consultant, spoke about how you can use different oils for your meals – olive oil for a salad, mustard oil for cooking veggies and palm oil for frying (it’s a stable oil with a high smoking point and not prone to oxidation like many of the polyunsaturated oils e.g. safflower, sunflower, corn etc.).

She suggests you keep in mind these factors while choosing a cooking oil:

⦿ The fatty acid profile of the 2-3 oils should be complementary.

⦿ It should blend/ enhance with the flavours of the food cooked in it.

⦿ It should NOT be hydrogenated i.e. free from trans fats.

⦿ It should be affordable.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.