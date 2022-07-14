Is ghee for everyone? Ayurveda expert on who should avoid it

Ghee is gaining popularity as a desi superfood everyone must include in their daily diet as it's a good source of healthy fats and works wonders for your heart health. Eating ghee on empty stomach is said to be even more beneficial as it can cleanse your digestive system and help with constipation. Ghee has many wonderful benefits. It has anti-ageing and heart-healthy properties, it is good for eye health, it improves intellect and memory, boosts digestion, improves vitality, and good for skin health. However, an Ayurveda expert says ghee is not for everyone and it has its own set of contraindications. (Also read: Ayurveda tips: A teaspoon of ghee on empty stomach offers many health benefits)

Ayurveda doctor Dr Rekha Radhamony says while ghee is one of the healthiest foods as per Ayurveda, not all people should have it.

"Every food that you eat has to be in tune with your body constitution and imbalances. Always remember just because something is 'healthy', doesn't mean it is suited for you. It is high time we stop going to grocery stores and buying everything we have seen or heard of as “healthy”. One has to understand what is suitable for his own body constitution and imbalances and choose foods accordingly. This is where Ayurveda comes to the rescue. One man’s medicine could be another man's poison," she writes in her recent Instagram post.

According to Dr Radhamony, ghee should be avoided by the following:

- Ghee is guru (heavy to digest). If you are someone with chronic indigestion and stomach issues like IBS-D etc do not have ghee.

- Ghee is kapha increasing: Avoid ghee during fevers, especially the seasonal ones.

- Pregnant women should take double the care when having ghee. If you are overweight/obese during pregnancy, reduce consumption of ghee.

- Ghee should be avoided in diseases of the liver and spleen like liver cirrhosis, splenomegaly, hepatomegaly, hepatitis etc.

