Wonderful benefits of putting cow's ghee in nostril explained by Ayurveda expert

Ayurveda, the ancient medicinal practice, is more focussed on prevention than cure, and detoxification of the body is one of the ways to avoid infections and stay healthy. Perhaps the easiest detox Ayurveda recommends is putting cow's ghee in your nostrils for keeping infections and chronic diseases at bay. Just a few drops of ghee every morning or night can work wonders for your immunity, insomnia issues and mental health. (Also read: 5 natural ways to boost your immunity as per Ayurveda)

Nasya is one of the five types of panchkarma treatments and can prevent many respiratory diseases, allergies, chronic cough, rhinitis etc. This prevents turning the problem into something chronic like asthma, COPD or bronchitis.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram talks about this wonderful Ayurvedic therapy that can keep several disorders pertaining to different organs away.

"Nasya is best ayurvedic therapy for all supraclavicular (above shoulders) disorders. In ayurveda- It is said 'Nasa Hi Shirso Dwaram' meaning Nose is the gateway to brain. It helps in all disorders related to head, mouth, teeth, ears, nose, eyes and overall health," says Dr Bhavsar.

Dr Bhavsar says putting two drops of cow's ghee in nostrils either in morning or night helps you have sound sleep, relieves headache (due to stress, migraine, etc), improves your immunity, reduces allergies, improves memory, improves mental health (gives you more clarity), helps with hair fall and grey hair, relieves tension, improves your concentration and helps with overall health as it nourishes your brain (which takes care of all nervine functions).

The wonderful benefits of Nasya extend to the treatment of a lot of auto-immune disorders as well. The Ayurveda expert says her patients with auto immune thyroid, rheumatoid arthritis, Multiple sclerosis, etc have experienced amazing benefits of regular Nasya.

Dr Bhavsar says one can use Anu taila, an ayurvedic oil for Nasya other than cow's ghee.

The Ayurveda expert says if someone feel frequently stressed, has recurrent headaches, has excessive heat in body, struggles to do things mindfully, has hair issues, dull vision, dull hearing, insomnia or disturbed sleep, Nasya is perfect at bedtime. The ghee should be in liquid form and lukewarm for the therapy and should be put with the help of cotton, dropper or the tiny finger.

