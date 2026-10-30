Step inside Irrfan Khan's Mumbai home as son Babil gives a tour: Massive living room, Turkish-inspired interiors and cherished mementos

Filmmaker Farah Khan took to YouTube on October 30 to share a home tour of the late actor Irrfan Khan's residence in a high-rise in Oshiwara, an area close to Lokhandwala, the suburban neighbourhood that houses many stars. In the video, Babil Khan, Irrfan and his writer-producer wife Sutapa Sikdar's son, showed Farah around the house, revealing some key details of their space.

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A look inside Irrfan Khan's residence

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One gets an idea of what they are in for as soon as they walk into the foyer inside the family's residence. With walls painted in a bright, vibrant red shade, the foyer features tasteful decorations, such as vintage frames and artefacts the family has collected over the years, old-school lattice lanterns, paintings, and contrasting white wainscotting done along the walls to add some character.

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{{^usCountry}} The highlight of the house, however, is the Turkish-decor-inspired spacious living room, divided into different sections, such as a dining area, a corner to play table tennis, a sunken pit corner where the couches are placed, a two-seater traditional swing, exposed ceilings, a massive L-shaped balcony, and the showstopper: a square-shaped space that looks like a Turkish bathtub made out of blue stones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The highlight of the house, however, is the Turkish-decor-inspired spacious living room, divided into different sections, such as a dining area, a corner to play table tennis, a sunken pit corner where the couches are placed, a two-seater traditional swing, exposed ceilings, a massive L-shaped balcony, and the showstopper: a square-shaped space that looks like a Turkish bathtub made out of blue stones. {{/usCountry}}

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The beauty is in the details

In a 2017 interview with Architectural Digest India, Irrfan said that he has a mirror fetish: “I always peer into them even if I'm walking by in a hurry.” One can see that being incorporated throughout the living room. The dining area has an entire wall of mirrors, another corner in the living room features several vintage-framed mirrors, and another statement mirror piece is right above the couch.

In the dining room, black wire lamps light up the space, and a marble-top wooden table, flanked by chairs upholstered in gorgeous floral patterns, becomes the centre of attention. Several posters from Irrfan's films also decorate the space.

The bedroom

Babil also gave a tour of his bedroom, a quintessential bachelor space he shares with his brother, Ayaan Khan. While one side of the room has a massive wooden display unit that takes up space—featuring books, awards Babil has received since debuting, guitars, and a few other cherished mementoes- the rest of the room features wooden flooring, a wall decorated with several guitars, a massive workstation, and a massage chair.

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Meanwhile, the kitchen is another stunning sanctuary in the family home, with green and white cabinets that match the tiled walls, a black marble top, and an organised space to excite anyone who loves cooking.