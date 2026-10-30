Step inside Modern Family star Sofia Vergara's LA mansion with hand-painted ceilings, historic antiques and resort views

Ornate European touches fill Sofia’s home, from an 18th-century French limestone fireplace to baroque antiques placed beneath a 19th-century Italian chandelier, truly transporting one to the luxurious rivieras of Europe. AD describes the house as a perfect sanctuary to enjoy for years to come.

According to Sofia, when she bought the house, it resembled a castle you might find in Transylvania. However, with the expert help of interior designer Ohara Davies-Gaetano, Vergara’s home was transformed into a Mediterranean paradise in the heart of California, she told AD .

Actor Sofia Vergara gave a tour of her Los Angeles estate in a video shared by Architectural Digest (AD) on YouTube in February 2024. The Colombian-American five-time Primetime Emmy Award star, best known for Modern Family and Griselda, lives in a palatial Beverly Park mansion.

“My friends from Colombia find any excuse to visit. There’s just something about this place that makes guests want to stay. It’s special. I still wake up every day thinking, I can’t believe this is my life,” the actor told AD, talking about her vibrant, light-filled haven.

The details The formal dining room and kitchen serve as central gathering spaces; the actor admits she does not cook but enjoys hosting her loved ones. Every main room opens seamlessly to the backyard and pool area, which was specifically designed to evoke a lush, tropical Mediterranean resort. The garden is also Sofia's favourite detail of the house.

Personal touches are scattered throughout the home, including a cherished artwork by Fernando Botero, a collection of crystal birds, and a historic fireplace sourced from the Waldorf Astoria. Finally, an exquisite bathroom, a glass wall that turns into storage for her impeccable Chinas, and a meticulously organised closet that holds sentimental family photographs and serves as her favourite retreat become the stunning details that make the home a paradise.

The pool and bedroom Built on a hill from scratch, the outdoor pool area was designed to evoke a Mediterranean villa in Italy, paired with tropical plants that remind Sofia of Colombia.

Meanwhile, her cosy bedroom features a four-poster bed and a separate sitting area in her bedroom where she lounges during the day to avoid unmaking her bed. Designed in beige and grey tones with an arched doorway, a bathtub, and scenic outdoor views, the bathroom becomes another highlight of the space.