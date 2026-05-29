Step inside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's gorgeous penthouse in Bandra where luxury meets personal charm

Actor couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's first home together is all about comfort and contrast, where modern luxurious interiors meet refined personal taste. The couple's home, which is situated in Bandra, Mumbai, is designed to be a place where they can return to after a hectic day and also entertain friends for a banger night. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's beautiful home in Bandra.

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On May 28, the Instagram page of Asian Paints shared pictures of Sonakshi and Zaheer's home, and captioned the post, “In Season 9 of Asian Paints’ @asianpaints Where The Heart Is, take a tour of the Bandra home of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. ‘Home is where I can just be myself,’ Sonakshi says.”