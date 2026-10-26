Step inside LeBron James and Savannah James's Los Angeles home: 4 NBA championship trophies, shoe collection and Mercedes-Maybach

LeBron James and Savannah James opened the doors to their luxurious Los Angeles home in a video shared by Vogue on YouTube on October 20. In the home tour clip, the basketball player and his wife showed some of their most prized possessions, including personal items and wellness equipment.

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Inside LeBron James and Savannah James's home

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LeBron James and Savannah, who celebrated their thirteenth wedding anniversary last month, live in Los Angeles with their kids. The house is a modern family home that also preserves certain idyllic decor details of a typical LA home, with its pristine ivory facade, dark brown, tilted, tiled roofs, large windows to allow ample natural light, a cobblestone driveway, flowering plants decorating the facade, and greenery to add some colour to the space.

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{{^usCountry}} One enters the space through a glass door flanked by potted plants. The main door opens into a minimally designed hallway that connects to the upper floor and the living room on the ground floor. The living space is a tastefully designed area featuring a marble display shelf adorned with LeBron's four NBA championship trophies, the first earned in 2012. Another in-the-wall wood cabinet features several mementoes from the couple's journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One enters the space through a glass door flanked by potted plants. The main door opens into a minimally designed hallway that connects to the upper floor and the living room on the ground floor. The living space is a tastefully designed area featuring a marble display shelf adorned with LeBron's four NBA championship trophies, the first earned in 2012. Another in-the-wall wood cabinet features several mementoes from the couple's journey. {{/usCountry}}

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The shoe collection

Another highlight from the home tour was the Philadelphia 76ers star's shoe collection. The basketball player displays his luxurious footwear in the living room, with the collection easily exceeding 100 pairs.

Meanwhile, wooden flooring, a marble-top dining table with plush chairs, and ambient lighting. One of the couple's most prized possessions is a cream-coloured, comfy L-shaped couch, which they revealed is one of the oldest pieces of furniture in their house. According to them, even as they updated other decorative items around the home over the years, they never once considered replacing the couch because it "just fits" and is “perfect”.

The couple revealed that it is their main gathering spot at the end of the night to eat dinner and watch movies together, with many of the most significant family discussions held there. The couple have decorated the space around it with a luxurious rug, a fig tree, linen curtains, a statement-making art piece, and a centre table.

LeBron James and Savannah James' prized possessions

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LeBron and Savannah James showcase a variety of cherished personal items in the video, including a hyperbaric chamber, a cold plunge tub, a Louis Vuitton denim jacket, heavily worn UGG Palace slides, and a range of meaningful championship trophies and artwork. They also highlighted several sentimental possessions, such as a Cartier Crash watch, a custom bracelet engraved with their children's heartbeats, and an ultra-exclusive Mercedes Maybach.