Miley Cyrus has stepped into a new chapter of her life, marrying longtime partner and musician Maxx Morando in an intimate California ceremony on November 21, 2026. As the singer celebrates this personal milestone, it is the perfect moment to revisit a home that offers a fascinating glimpse into her personality beyond the spotlight. Featured in Architectural Digest in May 2021, Miley’s Los Angeles residence is a vibrant celebration of colour, art and unapologetic individuality.

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Designed by her mother, Tish Cyrus, in collaboration with designer Mat Sanders, the 6,800-square-foot property brings together rock-and-roll glamour, playful maximalism and moments of understated serenity. Much like Miley herself, the home refuses to follow conventions, making it an intriguing expression of her creative world. (Also read: Step inside Cyrus Broacha’s Mumbai home that reflects traditional Parsi roots, vintage interiors and meaningful family memorabilia )

A maximalist expression of Miley’s personality

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If there is one defining characteristic of Miley’s interiors, it is their unapologetic maximalism. The home features colourful furniture, expressive decorative pieces and unconventional design details. An Ettore Sottsass bookcase, a sculptural mouth-shaped chair with a moving tongue and a psychedelic ceiling painted by artist Brian Robles are among its most memorable elements.

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{{^usCountry}} Tish’s natural preference for bohemian-inspired interiors was adapted to accommodate Miley’s more adventurous aesthetic. Their collaboration involved finding a balance between adding personality and knowing when to exercise restraint. This interplay between maximalism and moderation gives the home its distinctive visual rhythm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tish’s natural preference for bohemian-inspired interiors was adapted to accommodate Miley’s more adventurous aesthetic. Their collaboration involved finding a balance between adding personality and knowing when to exercise restraint. This interplay between maximalism and moderation gives the home its distinctive visual rhythm. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the home’s most memorable spaces is its powder room, where tiger-patterned Gucci wallpaper became the starting point for the entire design concept. The room embraces a theatrical aesthetic, transforming an otherwise functional space into an immersive experience. A vintage-inspired brass and Murano glass mirror from the 1970s sits above a custom marble vanity, while horsehair wall sconces and an elegant Isla faucet by Waterworks complete the composition.

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Serene retreats and spaces for well-being

Despite the home’s flamboyant interiors, several spaces take a noticeably quieter direction. Miley’s primary bathroom features a wall hanging inspired by Henri Matisse’s Blue Nude III, introducing an artistic element while maintaining a soothing atmosphere.

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The property also includes a spacious wellness and gym studio designed around a more restrained palette. The inspiration came from Miley’s visit to Amangiri, the celebrated resort in Utah. The experience had personal significance for the singer, who remembered finding a sense of peace and reflection during a challenging period in her life.

The resulting wellness space offers a welcome contrast to the home’s colourful social areas.

Miley’s 6,800-square-foot residence balances rock-and-roll glamour and playful maximalism with peaceful retreats.

A creative world of music and personal memories

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Music is naturally central to Miley’s lifestyle, and her residence includes a dedicated studio that reflects her unconventional artistic personality. The room features a striking ceiling treatment by Brian Robles, adding another layer of visual creativity to an already expressive environment. The adjoining bathroom also serves a practical purpose, providing additional storage for the instruments and equipment that frequently move through the space.

Elsewhere, personal memorabilia and carefully selected objects celebrate Miley’s musical journey. A particularly interesting display includes a purple wig worn by the singer while portraying Ashley O in the television series Black Mirror. It occupies a prominent position on an iconic 1981 Carlton bookcase by Ettore Sottsass.

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Another standout area is Miley’s glam room, designed to feel lively, expressive and unmistakably personal. The room includes framed handwritten notes and letters from friends, reflecting the singer’s appreciation for meaningful correspondence and personal connections.

Designed with Tish Cyrus and Mat Sanders, the property also features a dedicated studio, a landscaped garden and a lagoon-style pool.

An outdoor oasis inspired by luxury hotels

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Beyond the interiors, the property’s outdoor areas offer another dimension to the overall design experience. The backyard features a lagoon-style swimming pool surrounded by mature landscaping, creating a private retreat that feels removed from the energy of Los Angeles.

Tish and Mat Sanders wanted the exterior to evoke the atmosphere of a sophisticated boutique hotel. Dark finishes around the fire pit and pavement establish continuity with the home’s dramatic exterior, while comfortable outdoor seating encourages relaxation and entertaining.

From colourful statement furniture and extraordinary artwork to peaceful wellness spaces and a thoughtfully designed garden, every corner of Miley Cyrus’s Los Angeles residence tells a different part of her story.

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