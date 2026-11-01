Step inside The Library at NMACC: Lavish cafe and reading retreat with 4,500 books and stunning interiors

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opened the doors to its newest addition, The Library, on October 31. Several celebrities stepped out to attend the opening ceremony, and the official Instagram handle of NMACC also shared a video giving a peek into what's in store for visitors.

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Earlier, in September, NMACC posted a video teasing the interiors of The Library when they were still in their initial stages. Now, the completed cafe cum library has become a space ‘made for the curious, where the joy of reading, good conversation, food, and cultural experiences come together under one roof’.

Introducing The Library at NMACC

The caption of the post, which gives a tour of the interiors of The Library, reads, “Come by to browse an eclectic collection of over 4,500 books across English and regional languages, discover your next favourite read, and share a thoughtfully crafted culinary experience from breakfast through evening drinks. From quiet moments with a book to creative workshops and shared conversations, it’s a cultural home shaped by books and shared experiences, where every visit offers a reason to turn the page. Settle into The Library at NMACC, share a meal, and see where the day takes you. We look forward to welcoming you on the 1st of November.”

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The interiors

{{^usCountry}} If NMACC's existing spaces were Broadway-meets-Bombay, the newly opened The Library is a private library meets a Parisian apartment. The space is the result of minimalism meeting tastefully executed maximalism, meant for visitors to relax with a book and linger, marvelling at the interiors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If NMACC's existing spaces were Broadway-meets-Bombay, the newly opened The Library is a private library meets a Parisian apartment. The space is the result of minimalism meeting tastefully executed maximalism, meant for visitors to relax with a book and linger, marvelling at the interiors. {{/usCountry}}

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One enters the multi-level cafe through elegant, wood-framed glass doors, with the entryway featuring textured, 3D floral designs on the walls and a gold sign announcing that you are at The Library. The space is designed like a cafe-meets-bookstore, featuring an entire level dedicated to reading while lounging on comfy couches, and another level divided into spaces such as a bar, a patisserie, a dining area, and reading nooks.

A vaulted grid-like skylight ceiling floods the room with light, and an ornate, scalloped ceiling medallion with feathered plasterwork adds a touch of maximal elegance to the space. Wooden panelling, double-height walls, fluted detailing, an ascending dark wooden spiral staircase, a tree right inside the cafe, crystal chandeliers, towering custom bookshelves, and decorative wood flooring create a space you would want to go back to again and again.

The Library opening event

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On October 31, Nita Ambani, founder of NMACC, and Isha Ambani hosted an opening ceremony for The Library. The event was attended by celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Orry, Mira Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Sonali Kulkarni, Manish Malhotra, Sonali Bendre, and others.