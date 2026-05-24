Step inside this gorgeous holiday home in Bengaluru with earthy architecture, warm interiors and its own pizza unit

In today’s apartment community lifestyle, having an independent holiday home tucked away in the outskirts of the city is like a dream for many. Priyam Sarawat, a content creator, got a house tour of one of the beautiful holiday homes owned by a couple in Bengaluru that combines earthy construction with a unique in-house pizza unit. Let’s take a closer look at the house. Priyam Saraswat gave a tour of a holiday homes in Bengaluru. (priyamsaraswat/Instagram)

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Inside the holiday home Named Amara, after a beautiful tree, this holiday home in Bengaluru comes with tranquil interiors and a pizza unit perfect for cosy gatherings. The house welcomes with a stunning wooden door that opens into a massive open-air layout house. All decked up in earthy interiors, the house feels cool and classic.

The living room delights with earthy decor and walls whose main composition is soil that keeps the room naturally cool and breathable. The accent wall features a wall decor made out of a saree. The living room further features an open kitchen, which is decked out with bamboo and cane light fittings, taken from Assam.

Most of the house's interiors feature natural materials to foster a connection with nature. The house has more open space that allows the couple a perfect escape from the boxed living in an apartment.