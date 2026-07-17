You don't always need new furniture or a fresh coat of paint to make your home feel different. Sometimes, the smallest décor updates have the biggest impact, and throw blankets are proof of that. Draped over a sofa, layered at the foot of a bed or casually placed on an accent chair, a throw can instantly make a space feel warmer, more inviting and thoughtfully styled.

Throw blankets are the easiest way to brighten up your home; these are my favourite picks (Pexels)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

They're also one of the easiest décor investments because they're practical as well as decorative. Whether you're curling up with a book, watching a movie or simply refreshing your living room for the season, a beautiful throw blanket adds both comfort and personality.

If you're looking to upgrade your space, here are six throw blankets that can effortlessly brighten up any room.

Stylish throw blankets for your home

Florals have made a strong comeback in home décor, and this sunflower-inspired throw captures the trend beautifully. The cheerful botanical print instantly adds warmth and colour to neutral sofas without feeling overwhelming. Crafted from soft cotton, it feels lightweight enough for everyday use while still providing a cosy layer when needed.

Why you'll love it: It's an effortless way to introduce colour into minimal interiors without committing to bold furniture or paint.

Best for: Neutral living rooms, reading corners and boho-inspired homes.

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If your décor leans more contemporary, this beige and black woven throw is an excellent choice. The geometric pattern introduces texture rather than loud colour, making it easy to style across different aesthetics. Whether placed over a beige couch or layered on crisp white bedding, it creates an instantly elevated look.

Why you'll love it: It feels timeless and works with almost every colour palette.

Best for: Scandinavian, minimalist and modern interiors.

Nothing says cosy quite like a knitted throw. This soft pink blanket combines chunky knit texture with playful tassel detailing, making it feel equal parts decorative and functional. The pastel colour brightens a room instantly while still remaining elegant enough for everyday styling.

Why you'll love it: The knit texture adds visual depth, making even simple furniture feel more inviting.

Best for: Bedrooms, window seats and cosy living spaces.

For anyone who loves tropical décor, this palm tree throw brings subtle vacation vibes indoors. The lightweight cotton construction makes it suitable throughout the year, while the leafy print introduces a refreshing natural element that instantly livens up a room.

Its generous size also makes it versatile enough to use on sofas, beds or even during road trips and picnics.

Why you'll love it: It adds greenery without needing actual plants.

Best for: Summer décor, balconies and casual family spaces.

Earthy tones continue to dominate interior design trends, and this rich rust throw embraces that beautifully. Made from breathable cotton, it feels soft against the skin while adding warmth to neutral interiors. Unlike heavily patterned throws, the solid colour makes it incredibly versatile for layering with printed cushions.

Why you'll love it: It instantly makes any room feel richer and more inviting.

Best for: Autumn-inspired interiors, wooden furniture and earthy décor palettes.

Hand-knitted pieces always bring a sense of craftsmanship that machine-made décor often lacks. This beige and yellow throw blends classic neutrals with cheerful accents, creating a balanced look that works throughout the year. Finished with tassels and a soft knitted texture, it feels equally decorative and functional.

Whether casually draped over a couch or folded neatly at the end of a bed, it immediately adds warmth and character.

Why you'll love it: It brings handmade charm while remaining versatile enough for modern interiors.

Best for: Farmhouse, bohemian and transitional décor styles.

Tips to style throw blankets like an interior designer

Drape a throw casually over one arm of your sofa instead of folding it perfectly.

Layer contrasting textures by pairing knitted throws with linen cushions.

Choose colours that either complement or subtly contrast your furniture.

Fold a throw neatly at the foot of the bed to make bedrooms feel hotel-inspired.

Rotate throws seasonally; lighter cotton styles for summer and chunkier knits during winter.

Mix solids with prints to keep your décor balanced and visually interesting.

A thoughtfully chosen throw blanket does far more than provide warmth. It introduces colour, texture and personality into your home, making everyday spaces feel cosier without requiring a complete makeover.

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Throw blankets: FAQs How do you style a throw blanket on a sofa? Drape it casually over one arm of the sofa, fold it neatly across the backrest, or layer it with cushions to create a cosy, designer-inspired look.

How do I choose the right throw blanket for my home? Pick colours and textures that complement your existing décor. Neutral throws suit minimalist spaces, while floral or patterned designs can brighten up simple interiors.

Can throw blankets be used in bedrooms? Absolutely. Place them at the foot of the bed, drape them over a reading chair or layer them with cushions to make your bedroom feel warmer and more inviting.

Which material is best for throw blankets? Cotton is one of the best choices as it's breathable, lightweight, soft and suitable for year-round use. Knitted cotton throws also add beautiful texture to your décor.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.