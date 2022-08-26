Two-step authentication: The Wknd Puzzle with Dilip D’Souza

I send her the box with a lock on it. She attaches a second lock and returns the box to me. I remove my lock and send the box back to her. She unlocks the box and, voila! The gear is there. Possibly broken, but still there.

Question: Is there a way she and I can use this locking mechanism to get the camera gear to her safely? Hint: I can attach more than one lock to the latch.

Sure, now the courier guys can’t open the box. But neither can my friend in Nagercoil.

Let’s say I am incurably suspicious of courier companies. I’m 100% sure that whichever one I choose, someone will open the package and steal the contents. In this paranoid state, I need to send some valuable camera equipment to someone in Nagercoil. So I put the stuff in a box that has a large latch. I slide the latch shut and attach a large padlock, the kind that uses a key, not a combination.

Luckily I found another way to send them. But the experience got me thinking...

Recently, a friend asked me to buy some DVDs of old Hindi films and send them to him in Delhi. The purchase was easy. The dispatch, not so easy. The first courier company I took the package to refused to take it, because — I am not making this up — “100% the DVDs will break”.

Recently, a friend asked me to buy some DVDs of old Hindi films and send them to him in Delhi. The purchase was easy. The dispatch, not so easy. The first courier company I took the package to refused to take it, because — I am not making this up — “100% the DVDs will break”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Luckily I found another way to send them. But the experience got me thinking...

Let’s say I am incurably suspicious of courier companies. I’m 100% sure that whichever one I choose, someone will open the package and steal the contents. In this paranoid state, I need to send some valuable camera equipment to someone in Nagercoil. So I put the stuff in a box that has a large latch. I slide the latch shut and attach a large padlock, the kind that uses a key, not a combination.

Sure, now the courier guys can’t open the box. But neither can my friend in Nagercoil.

Question: Is there a way she and I can use this locking mechanism to get the camera gear to her safely? Hint: I can attach more than one lock to the latch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scroll down for the answer.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Answer:

I send her the box with a lock on it. She attaches a second lock and returns the box to me. I remove my lock and send the box back to her. She unlocks the box and, voila! The gear is there. Possibly broken, but still there.