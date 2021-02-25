Two-thirds of New York City’s arts and culture jobs are gone
New York City’s museums, sports arenas and entertainment venues are slowing coming back to life. But the sector has contracted dramatically under the pressure of the global pandemic, according to a report from the state Comptroller’s Office.
Jobs in arts, entertainment and recreation fell by 66% in 2020 from a year ago, the largest decline among the city’s economic sectors, erasing a decade of gains in what was one of New York’s most vibrant industries, the report said. The business district that includes Chelsea and midtown Manhattan was the hardest-hit area of the city, accounting for 46% of all jobs in the sector.
“The Covid-19 outbreak has had a profound and negative impact on the industry,” Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said Wednesday in a statement. “It has forced facilities to close, thrust thousands into unemployment and pushed businesses to the brink of collapse.”
Before the pandemic, New York City drew 67 million tourists a year to take in Broadway shows, Yankees games and Madison Square Garden concerts, generating $70 billion of economic activity. This month, Governor Andrew Cuomo took steps to reopen movie theaters, amusement parks, sports arenas and other venues at limited capacity but job growth and tourism remains stunted.
As of Feb. 4, 59% of arts and entertainment businesses and 63% of sports and recreation venues in New York City have shut down altogether since the beginning of March, according to software and business-services provider Womply.
Arts, entertainment and recreation in New York City accounted for 93,500 private jobs at 6,250 establishments in 2019, the comptroller said. More than half of these workers are men and 56% are White, compared to 50% of the city workforce who are men and 35% who are White.
Direct relief from the federal government, as well as state and local programs to create safe venues for artists and entertainers, are steps in the right direction, but more help is needed “to keep the lights on,” he said.
More than 60% of arts and entertainment companies in the city received loans from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program. A new federal relief package provides $15 billion nationally for shuttered live venues.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra surprised as mother dedicates artwork on The Girl on The Train
- ‘I am your biggest fan’: Noted artist Reena Chopra surprises daughter Parineeti Chopra with an incredible artwork to commemorate the actor’s upcoming film, The Girl on The Train and our day is made with their awwdorable camaraderie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two-thirds of New York City’s arts and culture jobs are gone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Van Gogh's 1887 Paris street painting to be shown in public for first time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas ranch heiress' art collection, worth about $150 million, up for auction
- Including works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Franz Kline, the art collection of Texas oil and ranching heiress Anne Marion will be up for auction this spring in New York. Sotheby's said three masterworks at the heart of the collection are expected to each sell for over $20 million.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plays resume in Kashmir Valley, offer relief to actors, theatre lovers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhavi Mahadevan's new book focuses on Mahabharata character, Yayati's daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Father: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman dissect dementia's disorientation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beat poet and City Lights Bookstore founder Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Culture festival 'Arth' to be held virtually
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian boy receives 'heartfelt' from PM Modi for stencil portrait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Travolta selling $5m oceanic mansion he shared with late wife Kelly Preston
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banksy's balloon girl and Kate Moss photo top bill at London art sale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Spelling Bee to go virtual, finalists will gather at Walt Disney World
- Though last year's competition was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scripps National Spelling Bee will return this year but virtually with preliminary rounds in mid-June, the semifinals on June 27 and finalists to gather at Walt Disney World in Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bare Necessities: Book shows how to lead sustainable lifestyle in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stories I Must Tell: Kabir Bedi to 'pour heart into' his memoir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox