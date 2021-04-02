Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Ukrainian artist couple turns military ammo boxes into Christian icons
art culture

Ukrainian artist couple turns military ammo boxes into Christian icons

Visiting a military base in 2014, Ukrainian artist and icon painter Oleksandr Klymenko was struck by how much the bottom and cover of a wooden ammunition box could resemble a Christian icon panel.
Reuters | , Kyiv
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Ukrainian artists Sofia Atlantova and Oleksandr Klymenko show ammunition boxes which they use as canvas for painting icons at a studio in Kyiv, Ukraine March 26, 2021. Instead of using regular wooden panels, artists Sofia Atlantova and Oleksandr Klymenko paint icons on the covers and bottoms of ammunition boxes brought from the eastern Donbass region, the epicentre of Ukraine's conflict with Russian-backed separatists. Picture taken March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich(REUTERS)

Visiting a military base in 2014, Ukrainian artist and icon painter Oleksandr Klymenko was struck by how much the bottom and cover of a wooden ammunition box could resemble a Christian icon panel.

He borrowed one of the boxes from the base and painted a Byzantine icon featuring the Virgin Mary holding the Christ Child on its cover. Klymenko said the icon looked at least 800 years old.

The experiment led Klymenko and his wife, artist Sofia Atlantova, to start a charity project to raise money for a volunteer field hospital treating soldiers in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Since its launch in 2015, the project has raised $300,000 and the artworks have been displayed in Belgium, Germany, Canada, the United States and elsewhere.

Klymenko says the project, called 'Buy an icon – save a life', is based on the idea of transforming death, symbolised by the ammunition boxes, into life, symbolised by the icons.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

The stars look very different today: Anupama Chopra on changing cinemascapes

Fencer Bhavani Devi: Making her move

Charlo: Moroccan street performer mimics Charlie Chaplin to mask hardships

White glove result for AstaGuru’s Modern Indian art sale

"An ammunition box - like a coffin - is taken from under the ground, where it was previously stored. Once it is opened, death breaks out of it and destroys everything around," Klymenko told Reuters in his workshop.

"We transform it by painting life."

Fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces in the eastern Donbass region has killed 14,000 people since 2014, Ukraine says. Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame for a recent spike in violence.

"Most people think of this war as of something very far away... It was important for me to show people that the war is real, that this ammunition box is real and it stored real weapons which killed real people," Klymenko said.

"I don't want this war to exist. And I don't want this project to exist either."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP