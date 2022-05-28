Vroom Vroom ahead: Mumbaikars applaud Mumbai Police’s new helmet safety rule

The Mumbai Traffic Police issued a statement recently, which made the helmet mandatory for both — those riding two-wheelers and their pillion riders. If a pillion is caught without this essential head safety gear, a fine of ₹500 will be imposed. A rider without a helmet will be penalised and they run the risk of their licence being suspended for three months.

Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP, says, “The driver as well as the pillion rider on a bike will have to wear helmets. We will start initiating action against those not wearing helmets after 15 days.” It is important to note, that this is not a new rule. But, it will be strictly enforced, starting from May 25.

So, we spoke to a few bike enthusiasts in the city to find out what they think about this announcement.

Aditya Raje

29, communications professional, Bandra

I’m 100% on board for making pillion riders wear helmets. Good quality helmets save lives. In 2020, we witnessed around 1.58 lakh deaths due to road accidents and pillions are more prone to damage than the riders themselves. For someone like me, who rides a sports bike, wearing a helmet is a safety precaution. States like Kerala are already implementing these rules in their cities. Abroad, countries sell high-end bikes with helmet and riding gear and using them is made mandatory. It is time we introduce these laws here, too.

Rahul Tiwari

37, sales leader, Mira Road

As an ardent bike lover, I’ve never taken being on the road for granted. Safety is of utmost priority and I always insist on my pillions wearing a helmet when I’m riding. This decision by the Mumbai traffic department is a necessity and I hope everyone respects it.

Megan Ferreira

28, advertising, Bandra

I feel it’s compulsory for both — riders as well as pillions — to wear a helmet. It can be inconvenient to carry a helmet for a short trip, but it’s important. Many accidents have seen the rider surviving but the pillion dying because they didn’t have a helmet. Also, rules should be applied more strictly when the bike has been ceased and the license is suspended. .

Zara Mathews

31, creative head, Parel

I am glad this rule came in. Yes, it will take time for people to get into the habit, but they will come around. People wear helmets when they see a cop so that they don’t get fined. Instead, we need to find a way for people to understand the safety aspect of it. My worry is not the rule, but taking care of two helmets now, as people sometimes rob them.

Prannoy Palav

32, editor, Thane I agree with this rule, but it should be enforced on cops, too. On many occasions I’ve seen the police themselves buying a helmet from the roadside shops or not wearing one, at all. Also using open-face helmets are of no use. In terms of safety, full-face helmets are the way to go. People also buy their helmets from the roadside shops instead of buying them from reputed dealerships. This compromises their safety and they don’t understand that by saving a few bucks, they are risking their lives.

Natasha Sood

31, homemaker, Tardeo It is a good initiative, but we also need to consider improving road conditions and helmet quality. The government should discontinue some helmets that are currently being used as they are not safe. DOT certified helmets should be used instead of those with the ISI mark. DOT helmets are expensive, so the government should help reduce the cost. I’ve met with accidents where my helmet saved my head and they are necessary for safety.