Want restaurant-style food at home? Marriott chef Balwant Singh shares his top tips

Want to make better food at home without filling your kitchen with gadgets? Chef Balwant Singh Sajwan, Executive Chef at Courtyard by Marriott Ghaziabad, believes the answer lies in getting the basics right.

Courtyard by Marriott chef Balwant Singh Sajwan shares 7 cooking tips for home cooks

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



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With around two decades of experience in professional kitchens and international exposure, including time at a Michelin-starred kitchen in Macau, Chef Balwant has worked across properties including JW Marriott Mussoorie, The Venetian Macau, Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad and Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa.

He is now leading the culinary offering at L3 Kitchen at Courtyard by Marriott Ghaziabad, an immersive live cooking experience where guests can watch dishes being prepared while enjoying their meal.

HT Shop Now spoke to Chef Balwant about his approach to the new menu, regional ingredients, common home-cooking mistakes and the kitchen essentials he recommends for anyone who wants to cook better at home.

Q. What inspired the live cooking concept at L3 Kitchen?

Chef: The idea behind L3 Kitchen was to give guests a live cooking experience along with a great meal. Guests can see what is being cooked and how it is being prepared, while also getting an introduction to the chef and the cooking process.

The idea is to make dining more interactive rather than simply serving a meal.

Q. How did you approach creating the new L3 menu?

Chef: When we started working on the L3 Kitchen menu, our focus was on seasonal and fresh ingredients. We used regional and local ingredients, including ingredients from Uttar Pradesh.

We also wanted to bring regional cuisine into the menu. The idea was to showcase the original flavours of UP while combining them with the live cooking experience.

Q. What are some common cooking mistakes home cooks make?

Chef: I would not necessarily call them mistakes, but there are certain things home cooks should pay attention to.

One is when and how spices are added. The timing matters and can affect the flavour of the dish.

The second is cutting. The size of the ingredients should be considered carefully. If the pieces are too large, they may remain undercooked, while smaller pieces can cook much faster.

So, pay attention to both the cutting and the spices.

Q. What kitchen essentials do you recommend for restaurant-style cooking at home?

Chef: You don't need a huge collection of kitchen equipment. Instead, invest in a few good-quality basics.

A good-quality knife and chopping board are important. I would also recommend a heavy or thick-bottomed pan because it helps with cooking and gives you better control.

For me, the focus should be on quality rather than quantity.

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Q. Which spices should every home cook have?

Chef: When it comes to spices, garam masala is something I think everyone should have. It can add a very good flavour to food.

Q. What is the easiest cooking technique for beginners to practise?

Chef: Sautéing is a good place to start.

When someone is beginning to cook, they need to understand the temperature of the gas, how to adjust the heat and how long to sauté the ingredients so that they cook properly.

Blanching is another technique that is useful to understand. These basic techniques help you develop better control over cooking.

Q. If someone is setting up a kitchen, where should they spend more money?

Chef: I would always prioritise quality over quantity.

You don't need to buy a lot of things. It is better to have fewer, good-quality essentials. If you are buying a knife, choose a good-quality one. The same goes for your pan or cookware.

A professional kitchen does not necessarily need to translate into a kitchen full of equipment at home. Start with good basics and build from there.

Q. What is your go-to comfort meal?

Chef: After spending the whole day in a kitchen, I prefer simple food when I cook for myself or my family.

Something as simple as dal, chapati, salad and onion is what I usually enjoy. I like keeping it simple.

Q. What is one cooking tip readers can try today?

Chef: From my experience, Indian cooking is essentially about dum cooking or slow cooking.

Indian food benefits from slow cooking. Good-quality spices are important, and I also prefer using ingredients such as ghee, saffron, browned onion and cashews depending on the dish.

Ghee is very important; saffron can add a beautiful flavour and garam masala is another ingredient I recommend keeping in the kitchen.

Chef Balwant's kitchen essentials at a glance

Kitchen essential Why it matters Sharp knife Helps with precise and even cutting Good-quality chopping board Makes everyday prep easier Thick-bottomed pan Helps with controlled, even cooking Quality spices Adds depth and flavour Garam masala A versatile flavour booster Ghee Useful for adding richness to Indian dishes

For home cooks, the chef's advice comes down to a fairly simple philosophy: buy fewer things, choose better quality and spend time understanding basic cooking techniques. Getting the chopping, heat and cooking time right can make a noticeable difference even before you start experimenting with elaborate recipes.

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Cooking tips for home cooks by Chef Balwant: FAQs What kitchen essentials does Marriott chef Balwant Singh Sajwan recommend? Chef Balwant recommends investing in a good-quality sharp knife, chopping board and thick-bottomed pan instead of buying too many kitchen tools.

What does Chef Balwant recommend for better Indian cooking? He recommends slow cooking and using good-quality spices. Depending on the dish, ingredients such as ghee, saffron, browned onion, cashews and garam masala can add flavour.

What is one common cooking mistake home cooks should avoid? Home cooks should pay attention to how ingredients are cut. Pieces that are too large can remain undercooked, while smaller pieces can cook much faster.

What is the easiest cooking technique for beginners? Chef Balwant suggests starting with sautéing to understand heat control, cooking time and how ingredients respond to different temperatures.

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