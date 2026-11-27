Adding decorative lights to your home is one of the simplest ways to give your interiors a makeover without spending a lot. With so many options available, from pendant lights and chandeliers to decorative ceiling and wall fixtures, choosing the right design can sometimes feel overwhelming. Lighting trends also continue to evolve, bringing new styles and designs into the home decor space. Personally, I believe that if you want to change the vibe of a room, lighting is one element you should not overlook.

Fancy light for home decor (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

However, choosing the right kind of lighting for your home is equally important. The right fixture can enhance your interiors, highlight specific corners and create the desired ambience. On the other hand, a light that does not complement your room's layout or existing decor can make the space feel visually cluttered.

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Below are some of the options to explore if you want to give your home a makeover:

This pendant light is available in multiple settings, one of which includes a switch button that lets you change the light from warm to cool to daylight. Its crystal flower design adds elegance to your home decor without making it feel cluttered. It comes with adjustable height. Plus, its design makes it suitable for placement in the bedroom or living room.

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Add a touch of modern elegance to your interiors with this brushed gold wall light. Featuring a sleek linear design and three integrated LED lights, it emits a warm white glow of approximately 3000K to create a cosy ambience. Made from corrosion-resistant metal, it is suitable for bathrooms, bedrooms, hallways and living rooms. The energy-efficient lighting is designed for long-term use. It comes with installation hardware, instructions and a 2-year warranty.

Add an artistic touch to your interiors with this three-crystal wave pendant light. Featuring a modern wave-shaped design, it creates a floating effect that can complement both contemporary and classic decor. Made from durable acrylic with an antique gold finish, the light offers an elegant look. It comes with three lighting modes: white, warm white and neutral white, allowing you to adjust the ambience. Suitable for homes, restaurants, cafes and offices, it has an adjustable hanging cord for easy installation.

This ceiling light is a hand-woven flush-mount fixture (29 × 29 × 18 cm) with a dimmable LED bulb that casts beautiful patterns on walls and ceilings. Weighing just 1.24 kg, it's easy to install and works in hallways, bedrooms, kitchens, and living rooms.

This wall light is a modern farmhouse-style sconce with three glass shades and E26 sockets (60W total). Measuring 43.9 × 11.9 × 11.9 cm and weighing 2 kg, it suits bathrooms, bedrooms, and living rooms. Customers praise its stunning appearance, excellent build quality, and straightforward installation. The fixture provides a bright, elegant light that elevates any space with its sleek design and timeless appeal.

For those who love adding a vintage touch to their interiors, this ceiling light can be an interesting addition. Featuring two bulbs spread across a decorative metal frame, it combines functionality with an elegant design. Its spiral flower-shaped detailing adds character to the fixture, making it suitable for both modern and rustic spaces. The metal finish also lends it a classic appeal while ensuring durability. It can work well as a statement lighting piece for bedrooms, living rooms or hallways.

How to choose decorative lights for your home?

Here are a few things to consider before purchasing lights for home decor.

Consider the room size: Large pendant lights can work well in spacious rooms, while small wall fixtures are useful for smaller home layouts.

Choose the right colour temperature: Warm white lighting creates a relaxed atmosphere, whereas neutral and white lighting can work better for task-oriented spaces.

Match the existing decor: Gold and metallic finishes can complement contemporary interiors, while floral and intricate designs may suit vintage-inspired spaces.

Think about placement: Wall lights can highlight specific corners, while pendant lights can draw attention to dining areas or seating spaces.

Check installation requirements: Look at the mounting arrangements, wiring and ceiling height before purchasing a decorative fixture.

Frequently Asked Questions How do I choose fixtures for ceiling height and room size? Large rooms and ceilings above 11 feet can handle bigger chandeliers or statement pendants, while rooms with ceilings under 9 feet suit flush mounts or shallow pendants so the space feels open.

How can i combine multiple decorative lights without making clutter? You can layer the different fixture types to the watch but rather then mixing the repeated matching options choose the options that do not feel heavy in the room.

Are fancy decorative lights expensive to run? Most of the modern lamp lights comes with the energy saving feature that saves up to 80% of power.

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