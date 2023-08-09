HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 10
The day of August 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
If weekdays are so much fun then how will the upcoming weekend be like... just imagine! Wondering how can a #Thursday be so happening? Here’s how:
#JustForLaughs
What: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Maheep Singh
Where: The Sky High, Pocket 5, Sector B, Vasant Kunj
When: August 10
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.insider.in
#ArtAttack
What: Sapnon Ki Udaan
Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D 53, Defence Colony
When: August 10 to August 16
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar ( Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Tarkash — Sufi Special
Where: Home, Vasant Kunj, Nelson Mandela Road
When: August 10
Timing: 9.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Pétaouchnok (Wilderness Therapy)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: August 10
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Dandelion — Festive Edit
Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, Ring Road
When: August 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: In Quest of Peace
Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Road
When: August 10
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
