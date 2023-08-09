If weekdays are so much fun then how will the upcoming weekend be like... just imagine! Wondering how can a #Thursday be so happening? Here’s how:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 10

#JustForLaughs

What: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Maheep Singh

Where: The Sky High, Pocket 5, Sector B, Vasant Kunj

When: August 10

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#ArtAttack

What: Sapnon Ki Udaan

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D 53, Defence Colony

When: August 10 to August 16

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar ( Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Tarkash — Sufi Special

Where: Home, Vasant Kunj, Nelson Mandela Road

When: August 10

Timing: 9.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

What: Pétaouchnok (Wilderness Therapy)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: August 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Actor Farhan Akhtar models for Urvashi Kaur’s clothing brand, which will be part of this festive edit.

What: Dandelion — Festive Edit

Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, Ring Road

When: August 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: In Quest of Peace

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Road

When: August 10

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

