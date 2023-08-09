Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 10

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 10

ByHTC
Aug 09, 2023 07:13 PM IST

The day of August 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

If weekdays are so much fun then how will the upcoming weekend be like... just imagine! Wondering how can a #Thursday be so happening? Here’s how:

#JustForLaughs

What: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Maheep Singh

Where: The Sky High, Pocket 5, Sector B, Vasant Kunj

When: August 10

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#ArtAttack

What: Sapnon Ki Udaan

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D 53, Defence Colony

When: August 10 to August 16

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar ( Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Tarkash — Sufi Special

Where: Home, Vasant Kunj, Nelson Mandela Road

When: August 10

Timing: 9.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

What: Pétaouchnok (Wilderness Therapy)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: August 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Actor Farhan Akhtar models for Urvashi Kaur’s clothing brand, which will be part of this festive edit.
Actor Farhan Akhtar models for Urvashi Kaur’s clothing brand, which will be part of this festive edit.

What: Dandelion — Festive Edit

Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, Ring Road

When: August 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: In Quest of Peace

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Road

When: August 10

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

