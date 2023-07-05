HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 6
The evening of July 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Weekend might be a day away but don’t wait for it to catch all the fun. Here’s all that you can add to your Thursday plans.
#JustForLaughs
What: Rahul Dua Live — A Trial Stand Up Show
Where: Buho - Culinary Bar, Sector 81, Faridabad
When: July 6
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Bata Chowk (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Rutba: Tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: July 6
Timing: 9.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Jamuna Tudu: The Lady Tarzan of India
Where: AIFACS Gallery, 1, Rafi Marg
When: June 23 to July 12
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Udyog Bhawan (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Saman Emporio Chikankari Exhibition
Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 6
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) or Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
