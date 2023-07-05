Weekend might be a day away but don’t wait for it to catch all the fun. Here’s all that you can add to your Thursday plans.

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 6

#JustForLaughs

What: Rahul Dua Live — A Trial Stand Up Show

Where: Buho - Culinary Bar, Sector 81, Faridabad

When: July 6

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Bata Chowk (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Rutba: Tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: July 6

Timing: 9.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Jamuna Tudu: The Lady Tarzan of India

Where: AIFACS Gallery, 1, Rafi Marg

When: June 23 to July 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Udyog Bhawan (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

What: Saman Emporio Chikankari Exhibition

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 6

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) or Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

