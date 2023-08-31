HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 31
#CineCall
What: G20 Film Festival | Mezquite’s Heart
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 31
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Manish & Harpriya
Where: The Sky High, Vasant Square Mall, Pocket 5, Sector B, Vasant Kunj
When: August 31
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Night ft Mujtaba Naza
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: August 31
Timing: 9.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Monumental Turns
Where: Nature Morte, The Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur Hills
When: August 26 to September 24
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#StepUp
What: Shraddhanjali Festival
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 31
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
#FleaSpree
What: Umang Art & Craft — Silk Expo
Where: Noida Indoor Stadium (Gate No 6), Sector 21, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
When: August 30 to September 11
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
Entry: Free
