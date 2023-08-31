Feeling the weekend vibes kicking in much before the weekend sets in? Well, there are reasons aplenty to feel so. Like the amazing events that you can catch live in the city, today! Check them out here:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 31

#CineCall

What: G20 Film Festival | Mezquite’s Heart

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 31

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Manish & Harpriya

Where: The Sky High, Vasant Square Mall, Pocket 5, Sector B, Vasant Kunj

When: August 31

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Night ft Mujtaba Naza

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: August 31

Timing: 9.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Monumental Turns

Where: Nature Morte, The Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur Hills

When: August 26 to September 24

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#StepUp

What: Shraddhanjali Festival

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 31

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

#FleaSpree

What: Umang Art & Craft — Silk Expo

Where: Noida Indoor Stadium (Gate No 6), Sector 21, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

When: August 30 to September 11

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

