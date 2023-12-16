What’s your angle, pupper? A new study offers hints on the canine head tilt

The canine head-tilt seems designed to make humans go “Aww”. It combines vulnerability, affection and a desire to understand or be understood. PREMIUM (Adobe Stock) {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What prompts it? Previous research suggested that dogs tilt their heads in an attempt to hear better. But a fresh study examined the direction of the tilts and found that the location of the speaker did not affect how the head moved, suggesting that the action isn’t meant to help the canine pick up sound better.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

What the researchers found, instead, is that the head tilt often indicated that a dog was paying special attention.