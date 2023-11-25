When couples play make-believe: Simran Mangharam, on illusions in love

Married for over a decade, a couple friend of ours (let’s call them Dia and Jacob) have had a tumultuous time. They have argued and fought, in public and in private; said awful things to and about each other. PREMIUM The First Cloud (1887) by William Quiller Orchardson. It is lonely enough in a difficult marriage. Why judge someone for seeking comfort in a little illusion? (Tate Museum) {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over and over, through the years, we in their circle of friends have thought it was the end. But they have pulled through every time.

What has felt truly confusing is that, online, their posts and photographs tell a completely different story. There, they are two people filled with love and admiration for each other. Captions say things like “Thank you for your thoughtfulness” and “I couldn’t have asked for a better wife”.