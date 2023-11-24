When the Goan gets tough...: A Wknd interview with rapper Tsumyoki

His first reaction was one of disbelief, says Nathan Mendes aka Tsumyoki. PREMIUM In 2021, Tsumyoki was signed by Gully Gang, the music label set up by Mumbai-based rap icon Divine. He was the label’s youngest musician and first Goan artist. ‘Goans are known for cover songs and wedding bands, dance music and maybe a bit of jazz. But there is so much creative talent here,’ he says. {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When his manager called to say he had won Best Indian Local Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), the hip-hop artist was at home in Margao. “I rushed to my parents. There were literal tears of joy,” he says. “The award is great news for Goa, especially for the younger generation.”

When one thinks of music from that state, he adds, one thinks of cover songs and wedding bands, dance music and maybe a bit of jazz. “But there is so much creative talent here. Young folk are producing music that is new and original, particularly in the hip-hop space. With this award, people outside Goa can learn that this is happening too.”