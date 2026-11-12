Why rejection hurts even when you didn't really want the person: Psychotherapist explains the psychology behind it

Many people have been through this odd situation, where they go on a few dates with someone, feel lukewarm at best and are already drafting a polite exit, only to be hit by an unexpected sting when the other person sends the ‘I don't think this is working’ message first. The disappointment makes little logical sense, since nothing they truly wanted has been lost. But rejection rarely works on logic, as it is usually rooted in something older and more personal. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD, psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach and healer, founder and director of Gateway of Healing, explained how self-esteem, validation and ego play a role.

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● The ego hates losing control

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According to Dr Tugnait, most of the comfort in a lukewarm connection comes from knowing that the decision to stay or leave rests with oneself. When the other person makes that call first, the loss is not of the person but of control, and that sudden shift in power is what leaves the ego feeling bruised.

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Most of the comfort in a lukewarm connection comes from knowing that the decision to stay or leave rests with oneself.

● It feels like a verdict

{{^usCountry}} “Even a casual rejection can quietly turn into a judgement on one's looks, personality or worth, because the mind fills the silence with its own explanations,” said Dr Tugnait. People rarely hear ‘we weren't compatible’ and leave it there, and instead they replay every conversation, wondering what about them fell short. ● Old wounds get poked again {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Even a casual rejection can quietly turn into a judgement on one's looks, personality or worth, because the mind fills the silence with its own explanations,” said Dr Tugnait. People rarely hear ‘we weren't compatible’ and leave it there, and instead they replay every conversation, wondering what about them fell short. ● Old wounds get poked again {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Tugnait highlighted that sometimes a ‘no’ from a person who hardly mattered ends up reminding someone of a much older hurt, maybe a parent who never really showed affection or a close school friend who slowly stopped calling. What happened now is minor, but it presses on something that never quite healed, and that’s why the reaction often feels far bigger than the situation deserves.

● Social media makes it louder

Being unmatched or watching someone move on through their stories can make even a minor rejection feel public and constant. Every reminder on the phone reopens the moment, so something that might have faded in a day ends up lingering for weeks.

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Being unmatched or watching someone move on through their stories can make even a minor rejection feel public and constant.

None of this means that feeling hurt is a sign of secretly wanting the person after all, and confusing the two often leads people back into connections they had already outgrown. It simply shows that rejection taps into deeper needs for control, approval, and belonging. Recognising that the sting is about one's own story rather than the other person can make it easier to let the moment pass, learn something about oneself, and move on without carrying unnecessary self-doubt.

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Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.