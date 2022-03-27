World Theatre Day: A look behind the curtain

On World Theatre Day, today, we take you behind the scenes to understand what goes into making a play and who are the people responsible for it. While people usually consider the acting and narration of a story as a play, there are multiple elements like the writer, director, actors, sound producer, costume designer, light and set designer, show caller and more who works tirelessly to successfully execute the entire performance.

Danesh Khambata

Play writer

Danesh Khambata, Silly Point Productions

We tell stories everyday and we yearn to hear them either as inspirational or even gossip. A stage production is about story telling and text is its basis. Once written, an actor adds flare and emotions while light technicians or musicians add their expertise which makes the text evolve into something new. It is a constant tussle and synergy of various energies that goes into story telling and writing of a play.

Jignasa Shingal (Instagram)

Hair, make up and costume artist

Jignasa Parikh Shingal, Costume Designer

Doing costumes for theatre is very different from movies or ads. It needs to be easy to change in and out of. For that, you need to think of hacks that allow the actor to do so in a span of 25-30 seconds. The clothes also need to be repurposed for different scenes. Some ways we do it is to give the actor a robe or an apron if they are at home and add a jacket or hand bag when they go out.

In theatre, the actors usually do their own makeup on that day. But the process is very collaborative as everyone gives their suggestions for different looks. Even the actors and directors contribute their thoughts.

Saurabh Tawde

Stage hands

Saurabh Tawde, Light Engineer and Designer, NCPA

A play is a collaborative effort where everyone comes together to ensure a flawless performance. As a light engineer and designer, I have to understand the story, the emotions and the requirement of the director and actors. We then plan the lighting to enhance the mood so that the audience connects with it. Light designing is not just about lighting the stage but also coordinating with the costume, props, and the set.

Makrand Despande

Actor

Makrand Deshpande

As someone who writes, directs and acts, a play happens out of a penetrating thought that doesn’t let me sleep after which I write under the dramatic guidance of the director within me. Actors rehearse hard to make the characters alive. Before the show is finally ready for the public, we put on a ‘zero show’ where the audience is invited (to watch us perform but tickets are not sold). Based on their reactions (to the show), changes are made if needed and the play is ready for the ticketed audience

Bruce Guthrie

Director

Bruce Guthrie, Director of Sea Wall and Head of Theatre, NCPA

Initially, I trained as an actor and the directing bug took over when I directed my first play. We are interpretive artists. My job is to serve the writer, actors, and the audience. When you have several imaginations in a room, it would be obtuse not to use them as the best ideas can come from anywhere. Theatre is one of the most collaborative art forms as it borrows from everything. We can’t be too single-minded. Never be afraid to give ownership to others.