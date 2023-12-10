Best books of 2023: Here's what you should read before the year ends

The holiday season is upon us as we head into the second week of December. Curling up inside a blanket and sipping on hot chocolate as the temperature drops, sounds like a dream for most of us. Winter season calls for some leisure time and what better way to cosy up than to read some books? Before the year ends, here are some of the best books of 2023 that you should read:

The Best Minds by Jonathan Rosen

Representational image(Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Best Minds by Jonathan Rosen

Dubbed “immensely emotional and unforgettably haunting” by the Wall Street Journal, Jonathan Rosen's The Best Minds: A Story of Friendship, Madness, and the Tragedy of Good Intentions is a psychological memoir. In this non-fiction book, the 60-year-old American author details his friendship with Yale graduate Michael Laudor who killed his fiancee during a schizophrenic episode in 1998. Rosen's true crime book has a rating of 4.13 out of 5 on Good Reads.

Paris: The Memoir by Paris Hilton

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paris: The Memoir by Paris Hilton

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

American businesswoman and socialite Paris Hilton's memoir was released earlier this year in March. The book details Hilton's rise to prominence as the heiress of the Hilton Hotels empire. She recounts in depth the challenges she faced throughout her journey as one of the most famous faces in Hollywood. In this memoir, she also addresses her struggles in living with undiagnosed ADHD and years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse. Paris: The Memoir has a 4.32 rating on Good Reads.

Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Jesmyn Ward is a 46-year-old American novelist and associate professor of Creative Writing at Tulane University. She is a two-time National Book Award winner. Ward's 2023 novel Let Us Descend is a historical fiction about American slavery. It was also featured in Oprah's book club.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Good Reads, Let Us Descend is a “reimagining of American slavery, as beautifully rendered as it is heart-wrenching. Searching, harrowing, replete with transcendent love, the novel is a journey from the rice fields of the Carolinas to the slave markets of New Orleans and into the fearsome heart of a Louisiana sugar plantation.”

The 272 by Rachel L. Swarns

The 272 by Rachel L. Swarns

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 272 is a historical non-fiction novel by American author Rachel L. Swarns. It has a score of 4.20 on Good Reads and its official synopsis reads, “Through the saga of the Mahoney family, Swarns illustrates how the Church relied on slave labor and slave sales to sustain its operations and to help finance its expansion.”

The Housemaid's Secret by Freida McFadden

The Housemaid's Secret by Freida McFadden

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Freida McFadden's thriller novel The Housemaid's Secret was awarded the 2023 Goodreads Choice Award in the mystery and thriller genre. McFadden is Amazon's No. 1 bestselling author and a practising physician specializing in brain injury.

The summary for book reads, “The novel is the second in a set of novels featuring a housemaid as the main character. This novel centers on Millie Calloway, a convicted felon who works for wealthy clients in Manhattan. After saving a friend from a potential rapist, Millie helps many other women escape their abusive partners,” as per SuperSummary.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Lifestyle. For all the latest trends on fashion, health, travel and more - Join the Channel Now!