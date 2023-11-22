Black Friday sale: Paramount Plus available at $1.99 a month only

It's Thanksgiving week, which means Black Friday is right around the corner. Although the official day dedicated to countless sales and offers falls on November 24, many early deals have hit the market. Online retail giant Amazon kicked off the Black Friday sale last week on November 17. Next in line for early holiday deals is Paramount+, with its streaming subscription available at discounted prices.

Paramount+ announces early Black Friday deal

FILE PHOTO: Toy figures of people are seen in front of the displayed Paramount + logo, in this illustration taken January 20, 2022.

The TV network has revealed the Black Friday sale prices for its streaming services- Paramount Plus Essential at $1.99 a month for three months, and Paramount Plus with Showtime at $3.99 a month for three months. Starting today, the offer will be available till December 3. You can redeem it through the Paramount homepage.

Here's what you can stream with Paramount+

A subscription to Paramount Plus Essential will grant you streaming access to the full Paramount+ library with periodic ad breaks. From thousands of TV shows and movies to live broadcasts of NFL and UEFA Champions. Meanwhile, Paramount Plus Showtime gives the users access to ad-free content. This plan is normally available at $5.99 a month. However, the Black Friday sale offers interested buyers a whopping 67 per cent discount.

It also includes features like- the ability to download movies and TV show episodes for offline watching, live-streaming of your local CBS station, and streaming of hit Showtime series like Billions, Dexter, and Yellowjackets. This plan normally costs $11.99 a month or $10 a month in case of annual billing. With the Black Friday sale, interested buyers can claim a 67 per cent discount.

Both plans boast over 45,000 TV show episodes and movies including hits like- Star Trek, Cheers, Frasier, Jericho, Twin Peaks, Top Gun: Maverick, Interstellar, The Godfather, Mean Girls, Saving Private Ryan, and more.