A song for safety

Ready? Eight-hour cab ride to the venue: Booked. WhatsApp group just for those attending: Set up. Phone: Fully charged. Sunscreen: In a travel-friendly stick. And yet, security-checks at music festivals in India have a way of ruining an Indian woman’s prep. Guards confiscate their trusty cannisters of pepper spray at the gates. AR Rahman’s Chennai gig in September saw a stampede-like situation. (Instagram/@mkycollective) {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Why carry self-defence tools to a ticketed event for like-minded folks? Because, for women attending gigs in India, things have been kind of a mess.

At AR Rahman’s Chennai concert last month, the stampede-like situation and poor seating arrangements – Rahman later publicly apologised and promised refunds – were bad enough. Several women also shared on social media that they were molested by male attendees. Last week, four students at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kerala died and about 60 were injured after a stampede at an open-air auditorium concert on campus, right before playback singer Nikitha Gandhi performed.