A song for safety

Ready? Eight-hour cab ride to the venue: Booked. WhatsApp group just for those attending: Set up. Phone: Fully charged. Sunscreen: In a travel-friendly stick. And yet, security-checks at music festivals in India have a way of ruining an Indian woman’s prep. Guards confiscate their trusty cannisters of pepper spray at the gates.

AR Rahman’s Chennai gig in September saw a stampede-like situation. (Instagram/@mkycollective)