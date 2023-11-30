A song for safety
Nov 30, 2023 11:37 PM IST
Big music acts may be coming to India. But it’s still unsafe to attend gigs here. It’s worse still for women. Organisers, are you listening?
Ready? Eight-hour cab ride to the venue: Booked. WhatsApp group just for those attending: Set up. Phone: Fully charged. Sunscreen: In a travel-friendly stick. And yet, security-checks at music festivals in India have a way of ruining an Indian woman’s prep. Guards confiscate their trusty cannisters of pepper spray at the gates.