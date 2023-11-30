A thing of beauty: How to score a freebie

What could be more intimidating than a stark white art gallery? A makeup and beauty store, of course. They’re too bright, staffed by impeccably well-groomed people. The displays make everything look perfect and perfectly confusing. And everything on the shelves promises to turn you into Suhana, Kareena, Katrina or Malaika.

Big beauty stores often hand out little goodies with a purchase. This is one way to try out a new shade, different formula or fragrance. (Shutterstock)