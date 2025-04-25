All fur you: See how far pet parents go for their doggos

Journalist Amy Virshup probably knew, when she coined the term DINK (Double Income No Kids) to describe a consumer demographic in 1987, that the acronym would stick. What she never saw coming was that in 2025, we’d be extending it to include a different kind of family member.

Shivani and Sidharth Kale only sleep for five hours a day. But it’s worth it for Walnut and Donut, they say.