All fur you: See how far pet parents go for their doggos
ByRiddhi Doshi
Apr 25, 2025 09:32 AM IST
You’ve seen couples raise pets, not kids. Some of them have been making drastic changes to keep their dogs happy. These pet parents have moved jobs and cities and don’t regret a thing
Journalist Amy Virshup probably knew, when she coined the term DINK (Double Income No Kids) to describe a consumer demographic in 1987, that the acronym would stick. What she never saw coming was that in 2025, we’d be extending it to include a different kind of family member.