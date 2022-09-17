Ami Patel: DIY walk-in closet and wearing denims to weddings

Walk-in closet

I have a spare room. How can I turn it into a walk-in closet?

—Jennifer, Mumbai

To build a walk-in closet you need to have a combination of a small dresser, hanging rod, and shelving that can turn an empty wall into an organised closet space. There are countless ways to mix and match these products to fit your space and storage needs. A low dresser will allow for a hanging room above it for dresses, slacks, and coats. And the dresser surface can be used to store handbags, shoes, and other clothing and accessories.

Ethnic denim

Are there any ways to wear denim to a wedding?

—Neharika, Via Instagram

Yes! You have denim options in saree, lehenga and anarkali that look traditional and stylish. Do check out Papa Don’t Preach for their beautiful ethnic denim collection.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, September 17, 2022

