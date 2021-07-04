“At 22, I did not conform then just as I do not conform now,” says Kalpana Iyer
What was your career like?
I was a full-time model. I was flooded with ads, ad films and fashion shows. I had just signed my first film, Rajshri Productions’ Manokamna, in which I played the heroine opposite Raj Kiran.
What was your bank balance?
I had an account with The Syndicate Bank. I didn’t have a hefty balance but I wasn’t broke.
Your romantic status?
I was not involved with anyone. I was undecided between a few good prospects.
Did you have an aptitude for dancing?
I had just begun dancing in movies.
What was your fitness quotient?
I was thin for a very long time. I had no weight issues until I was 40.
What was your focus in life then?
Always my family. Any work that came with decent money was good enough. I wanted to make life comfortable for my family and be a good daughter.
What was your frame of mind?
I did not conform then and do not conform now. I live my life the way I want to.
Who was/is your best friend?
My sister Kavita is my daughter, friend, confidant, everything. We both stay together with her son, who I think of as our son. I am complete because of her.
What was your fashion sense like?
I would wear a lot of high fashion stuff one day, and the next, I would be dressed like a typical Tamilian — sari, gajra, the works. Though I admired Sunita Pitamber, Parmeshwar Godrej and Shobhaa De, I was influenced by nobody.
Your most prized possession?
My watches — my first Cartier.
One thing about your younger self you wish you could change?
I should have followed my instincts and listened to my heart.
A swear word that you used a lot?
F*** it!
From HT Brunch, July 4, 2021
