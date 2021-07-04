“At 22, I did not conform then just as I do not conform now,” says Kalpana Iyer

What was your career like?

I was a full-time model. I was flooded with ads, ad films and fashion shows. I had just signed my first film, Rajshri Productions’ Manokamna, in which I played the heroine opposite Raj Kiran.

With Bappi Lahiri at the recording of Auva Auva Koi Yahan Nache in Disco Dancer

What was your bank balance?

I had an account with The Syndicate Bank. I didn’t have a hefty balance but I wasn’t broke.

Your romantic status?

I was not involved with anyone. I was undecided between a few good prospects.

On cover of Femina magazine with (from left) Nandini Sen, Veena Prakash & Protima Bedi

Did you have an aptitude for dancing?

I had just begun dancing in movies.

What was your fitness quotient?

I was thin for a very long time. I had no weight issues until I was 40.

Kalpana (right) celebrating her birthday at home with her kid sister, Kavita

What was your focus in life then?

Always my family. Any work that came with decent money was good enough. I wanted to make life comfortable for my family and be a good daughter.

What was your frame of mind?

I did not conform then and do not conform now. I live my life the way I want to.

In the Phoenix Mills press ad, which was iconic as it was the last to be published by the mill

Who was/is your best friend?

My sister Kavita is my daughter, friend, confidant, everything. We both stay together with her son, who I think of as our son. I am complete because of her.

What was your fashion sense like?

I would wear a lot of high fashion stuff one day, and the next, I would be dressed like a typical Tamilian — sari, gajra, the works. Though I admired Sunita Pitamber, Parmeshwar Godrej and Shobhaa De, I was influenced by nobody.

The Asiatic Library steps were selected for a shoot for a write up in a film magazine.

Your most prized possession?

My watches — my first Cartier.

One thing about your younger self you wish you could change?

I should have followed my instincts and listened to my heart.

A picture Kalpana shot at a Dubai studio for the shop display in her 20s

A swear word that you used a lot?

F*** it!

From HT Brunch, July 4, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch