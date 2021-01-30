IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / “At 22, I didn’t even have a bank account,” says actor Pankaj Tripathi
brunch

“At 22, I didn’t even have a bank account,” says actor Pankaj Tripathi

The actor reminisces about looking to fall in love, his NSD days and how his most prized possessions were a gas cylinder and a ₹600 bicycle, when he was 22
By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Pankaj Tripathi posing with his wife Mridula while being clicked by his college friend Vinay Kumar during a mobile theatre play

Where were you career-wise?

I had no career as such, though I was doing some theatre and was preparing for the NSD (National School of Drama). Simultaneously, I had also enrolled at the Food Craft Institute in Patna.

What was your bank balance?

Zero. I didn’t even have a bank account!

In Tokyo, where he flew down to do a play. With him are two actors from the Black Tent Theatre

Who were you in love with?

I was anxious to fall in love and was restless, but I couldn’t find anyone. Main mann hi mann gulab ka phool lekar ghoomta tha (I impatiently wanted to court a girl with flowers). But there was no one to accept that rose.

And where did your focus lie...?

I wanted to do something different, but I didn’t know what exactly.

What was your frame of mind?

My thoughts kept changing from day to day, like with any other 22-year-old. I was drawn to literature and travel.

Pankaj with Sunil Bihari, an actor with whom he did a play called Panchlait

How was your rapport with family?

I was very close to them. My Babuji was hoping I’d become a doctor, but my parents were supportive of my career choice.

What did you do for fitness?

I was a tagda (awesome) athlete. I was a sprinter and was very good at high jumps.

Pankaj enacting a scene from a play inspired by Mahabharata with Assamese actress Vidyavati Phukan

What was your fashion sense like?

I would pick stuff from the street market.

And your biggest dream?

I wanted my name to appear in the newspaper for my achievements.

One memorable anecdote from then...?

I was on a train, which was passing by Sonpur, where one of the biggest animal fairs in the world is held. I alighted from the train and went to the ‘pashu mela’ and also attended the theatre that night. In the morning, I returned home and didn’t tell my parents about my adventure.

Pankaj enacting a scene from a play inspired by Mahabharata with Assamese actress Vidyavati Phukan

Your most prized possessions...?

A bicycle worth 600 and a gas cylinder.

If you could rewind and change one thing, what would it be?

Nothing. I’ve become what I am because of the crises and daunting situations I faced at 22. 

From HT Brunch, January 31, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP