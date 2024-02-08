Battle of the beige flags: How quirky is your bae, anyway?

You’ve head of red flags – worrisome signs that the person you’re dating is bad news. You’ve heard of green flags too – signs that your partner is a keeper (These are so rare, maybe we should rebrand them unicorn flags!). But what about beige flags – behaviour that’s totally safe, but quirky, mildly odd? Men who are secretly fans of Adele, women who only eat fries in even numbers, partners who chat with their plants while watering them, the college crush who still knows all the steps to Single Ladies.

Beige flags point to behaviour that’s totally safe, but quirky, mildly odd. (Ayesha Kanga: Photo by @madeart, Hair by Franco Vallelonga, Make-up by @kin_vanity; Rasika Dugal: Photo by Vaishnav Praveen, Styled by Pranita Shetty, MUA by Anigha Jain, Hair by Simran Shah)