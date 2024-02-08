Battle of the beige flags: How quirky is your bae, anyway?
Feb 08, 2024 10:57 PM IST
Avoid red flags in a relationship. Chase the green ones, by all means. But it’s the beige flags, those harmless quirks of every partner, that make a relationship fun. What do beige flags look like? Hear it from Ayesha Kanga and Rasika Dugal
You’ve head of red flags – worrisome signs that the person you’re dating is bad news. You’ve heard of green flags too – signs that your partner is a keeper (These are so rare, maybe we should rebrand them unicorn flags!). But what about beige flags – behaviour that’s totally safe, but quirky, mildly odd? Men who are secretly fans of Adele, women who only eat fries in even numbers, partners who chat with their plants while watering them, the college crush who still knows all the steps to Single Ladies.
