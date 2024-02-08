 Battle of the beige flags: How quirky is your bae, anyway? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Battle of the beige flags: How quirky is your bae, anyway?

Battle of the beige flags: How quirky is your bae, anyway?

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Feb 08, 2024 10:57 PM IST

Avoid red flags in a relationship. Chase the green ones, by all means. But it’s the beige flags, those harmless quirks of every partner, that make a relationship fun. What do beige flags look like? Hear it from Ayesha Kanga and Rasika Dugal

You’ve head of red flags – worrisome signs that the person you’re dating is bad news. You’ve heard of green flags too – signs that your partner is a keeper (These are so rare, maybe we should rebrand them unicorn flags!). But what about beige flags – behaviour that’s totally safe, but quirky, mildly odd? Men who are secretly fans of Adele, women who only eat fries in even numbers, partners who chat with their plants while watering them, the college crush who still knows all the steps to Single Ladies.

Beige flags point to behaviour that’s totally safe, but quirky, mildly odd. (Ayesha Kanga: Photo by @madeart, Hair by Franco Vallelonga, Make-up by @kin_vanity; Rasika Dugal: Photo by Vaishnav Praveen, Styled by Pranita Shetty, MUA by Anigha Jain, Hair by Simran Shah)
Beige flags point to behaviour that’s totally safe, but quirky, mildly odd. (Ayesha Kanga: Photo by @madeart, Hair by Franco Vallelonga, Make-up by @kin_vanity; Rasika Dugal: Photo by Vaishnav Praveen, Styled by Pranita Shetty, MUA by Anigha Jain, Hair by Simran Shah)
Rasika Dugal will soon appear onscreen for the first time with her husband of 13 years, Mukul Chadha. (Photo by Vaishnav Praveen, Styled by Pranita Shetty, MUA by Anigha Jain, Hair by Simran Shah)
Rasika Dugal will soon appear onscreen for the first time with her husband of 13 years, Mukul Chadha. (Photo by Vaishnav Praveen, Styled by Pranita Shetty, MUA by Anigha Jain, Hair by Simran Shah)
Ayesha Kanga, 28, shot to fame with her acting debut in Class (2023). (Photographed by Ajay Koli, Styled by Sujala Newar, HMU by Ayesha Kanga, Outfit by the Local vintage)
Ayesha Kanga, 28, shot to fame with her acting debut in Class (2023). (Photographed by Ajay Koli, Styled by Sujala Newar, HMU by Ayesha Kanga, Outfit by the Local vintage)
Setting a chain of alarms for random times is quirky. (Shutterstock)
Setting a chain of alarms for random times is quirky. (Shutterstock)
Dating someone who takes over your bed is a beige flag. It’ll may just lead to a cute bed war. (Shutterstock)
Dating someone who takes over your bed is a beige flag. It’ll may just lead to a cute bed war. (Shutterstock)
In How I Met Your Mother, Ted Mosby learned the hard way that forgetting dates is a dealbreaker.
In How I Met Your Mother, Ted Mosby learned the hard way that forgetting dates is a dealbreaker.
Singing off-key at karaoke helped Cameron Diaz win over Dermot Mulroney in My Best Friend’s Wedding. (Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock)
Singing off-key at karaoke helped Cameron Diaz win over Dermot Mulroney in My Best Friend’s Wedding. (Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock)
If someone blabbers on movie dates, just wear headphones. (Shutterstock)
If someone blabbers on movie dates, just wear headphones. (Shutterstock)
Being on the same page about PDA is tricky. Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi learnt that the hard way.
Being on the same page about PDA is tricky. Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi learnt that the hard way.
A balding partner is hardly a dealbreaker. Bald men can be cute too. (Shutterstock)
A balding partner is hardly a dealbreaker. Bald men can be cute too. (Shutterstock)
Whipping out tarot cards is OK. It’s a good conversation starter in an awkward situation. (Shutterstock)
Whipping out tarot cards is OK. It’s a good conversation starter in an awkward situation. (Shutterstock)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On